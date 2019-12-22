CowboyMaven
Eagles 10, Cowboys 6 at Halftime: No Inspired Performance in 'The NFC East Title Game'

Mike Fisher

PHILADELPHIA - The good news is that a Dallas Cowboys team that seems wholly uninspired - man, so far, did I ever read that wrong! - trails only 10-6 at halftime to the Eagles. The bad news? The Cowboys have not won a game this season when they've trailed at halftime.

The participation of QB Dak Prescott, despite the AC joint injury to the shoulder, was logically going to serve as a rallying point for 7-7 Dallas to roll into Philly and clinch the NFC East title and the playoff berth that comes with it.

Bret Kelly, CBS11

Dak the Player hasn't been a particular problem. Dak the Inspiration? that hasn't happened yet, despite his perfectly fine-looking pregame work and his manly willingness to throw his shoulder into a running play.

But this is going to take more than toughness - because the 7-7 Eagles have that, too. They are short-handed at cornerback, receiver, running back and tight end - Dallas Goedert has the only TD of the game and Zack Ertz is now nursing sore ribs thanks to the Cowboys secondary ... but they've stifled the visiting team's much-celebrated "playmakers.''

And Dallas' offense, beyond receiver Michael Gallup, hasn't really made any plays, even as they pulled close at the end of the half with a mini-drive to set up Kai Forbath's second field goal.

Again, there is still plenty of time for Ezekiel Elliott to do more than run for nine yards on five carries, for Amari Cooper and Jason Witten to do more than drop important passes, and for the offense to convert on mor than just one of six third-down chances.

But as of halftime? The Dallas Cowboys are not performing as if their playoff lives, or their head coach's career, depends on it.

I can't believe this mess. It's unbelievable. The players are overrated period. Finally the Garrett era is over. But the Cowboys will never win another Super Bowl as long as the Jones own the Cowboys. Don't see Dak bringing them back from a 11 point deficit.

This Cowboys team was unprepared with no urgency

Garrett is finished

