FIRST LOOK VIDEO: Cowboys at Patriots Features Nasty Weather

Mike Fisher

FOXBORO, Mass - The Dallas Cowboys equipment staff is also in charge of monitoring the weather for road games. So yes, they are prepared for today in New England. But as you take a First Look Video (almost) live from Gillette Stadium, you will see ... there is only so much an equipment staff can do.

Are the 9-1 Patriots more equipped to play in this weather (which right now also features some wind) because they are at home? Is Dallas' running game featuring Ezekiel Elliott a better option than anything else available because of the weather? How will Cowboys QB Dak Prescott deal with all of this?

It's not like the 6-4 Cowboys' visit to New England needed any additional chapters, any additional drama. But here we are, cloudy and rainy, and soon to be dark, temperatures that might not rise about 40 degrees ... and drama about to unfold.

Dallas Cowboys VS. New England Patriots Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher
Coming off of a critical win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are facing their toughest test of the season this week against the New England Patriots.

Halftime Report: Cowboys Trying to Survive Special-Teams Foibles, Down 10-6 at Patriots

Mike Fisher
Our Halftime Report From New England, Where Wet Conditions Have the Dallas Cowboys Trying to Survive - Especially Special-Teams Foibles - While Down 10-6 To the Patriots

Cowboys at Patriots Prediction: How Can You Bet Against New England at Home?

Mike Fisher
Our CowboysSI.com Analysis and Cowboys at Patriots Prediction, With This Guideline: Betting Against New England at Home Is How Gamblers Go Broke

Patriots Once 'Sacked' Bennett; Does Cowboys D-Lineman Seek 'Revenge' Today?

Mike Fisher
Michael Bennett says, “It’s never personal in the NFL; It’s always business.' But maybe today, as his Cowboys visit Bill Belichick's Patriots, it's a little bit of both

If Cowboys Coach Garrett is Flirting with Giants, This Won’t End Well

Mike Fisher
The Rumor says Cowboys Coach Garrett is, in a way, Flirting with Giants. Allow me to offer a Jerry Jones history lesson that teaches us that This Won’t End Well

Cowboys at Patriots: Why Tom Brady 'Hated Dallas Coming Out of The Womb'

Mike Fisher
As A Football-Loving Kid, Tom Brady Remembers 'Hating The Dallas Cowboys Since Coming Out of The Womb.' He's Kidding, Of Course. But Today's Cowboys at Patriots Game is No Joke,

Patriots List Tom Brady As 'Questionable' For Cowboys - And We Smell A Con Game

Mike Fisher
The Patriots Were Listing Tom Brady As 'Questionable' For Today's Cowboys Game. Now They Say He'll Play. Either Way, We Smell A Con Game

Cowboys 'Best Coast' Podcast: 'A Serious Shot To Win' At New England

Mike Fisher
Our Cowboys 'Best Coast' Podcast collects reflections from last week at Detroit, ponders some Dallas injury issues and concludes that America's Team has 'A Serious Shot To Win' At New England in Week 12

Cowboys Rule OUT Vander Esch for Week 12 at Patriots - But Say Neck Injury is 'Not Career-Threatening'

Mike Fisher
The Dallas Cowboys Face A 'Showdown of the Year' in Week 12 at New England, But They've Ruled Out LB Vander Esch For Sunday ... and Maybe Longer

FISH REPORT VIDEO: Cowboys at Patriots - This is Where The Hype Stops

Mike Fisher
Sunday in Foxboro sees a meeting between two of the most "hyped'' teams in sports, the Patriots and the Cowboys. Where does "hype'' meet "overrated''? Fish Report breaks it down