FIRST LOOK VIDEO: Cowboys at Patriots Features Nasty Weather

FOXBORO, Mass - The Dallas Cowboys equipment staff is also in charge of monitoring the weather for road games. So yes, they are prepared for today in New England. But as you take a First Look Video (almost) live from Gillette Stadium, you will see ... there is only so much an equipment staff can do.

Are the 9-1 Patriots more equipped to play in this weather (which right now also features some wind) because they are at home? Is Dallas' running game featuring Ezekiel Elliott a better option than anything else available because of the weather? How will Cowboys QB Dak Prescott deal with all of this?

It's not like the 6-4 Cowboys' visit to New England needed any additional chapters, any additional drama. But here we are, cloudy and rainy, and soon to be dark, temperatures that might not rise about 40 degrees ... and drama about to unfold.