CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Fish Predicts: The Cowboys Will Top Washington - And Will Sneak Peeks At The TV

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - There might be mixed emotions in Cowboys Nation regarding what it wishes for its favorite team today. But the Dallas Cowboys of course have no such conflict.

"Make no mistake about it,'' says team owner Jerry Jones, "winning this game is very important to me, very important to the players, very important to this team.”

That, of course, is no guarantee that the Cowboys will play with that heightened sense of focus and urgency; indeed, the lack thereof is why this supposedly talented team is in the predicament today of having to defeat a bad Redskins team here at AT&T Stadium today while hoping for a simultaneous Eagles loss at New York, the combination being the only way Dallas wins the division and gets an NFL Playoffs berth.

The ducks are in a row, in Arlington, on paper. Case Keenum will be the Washington QB and he'll be without offensive weapons like Terry McLaurin and y Derrius Guice. But Adrian Peterson is available to run it - and Dallas yielded 100-plus rushing yards in four of the last five weeks. And without McLaurin, somebody like unheralded Steven Sims could line in the slot and hurt the Byron Jones-less Cowboys there, as slot guys have all season.

On the other hand, the Redskins defense does not figure to have answers for Ezekiel Elliott; It has allowed seven yards per carry over the last three weeks. Yes, I know that Washington's secondary is rag-tag at best. A dominant Dallas running game, however, can protect QB Dak Prescott and his bum throwing shoulder. Still ... "figuring'' the 7-9 Cowboys - even against a 3-12 Washington team limping along with a long list of guys who've checked out, a coach on the outs and a GM on the outs - has been a season-long challenge.

I predict Dallas wins, with relative ease ... as players violate the public directive from lame-duck coach Jason Garrett to not scoreboard-watch. Give me Cowboys 24, Redskins 13 ... and a fourth quarter where everyone in this building is watching Eagles-Giants with one eye.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'General Lee's Last Stand?' Cowboys LB Set To Evaluate Future

Mike Fisher

Among The Many Potential Changes In Store For the Cowboys Once 2019 Ends: Sean Lee's Contemplation of his Future

Cowboys Inactives News: Byron, Tyron and Antwaun All Missing Today vs. Redskins

Mike Fisher

The Redskins at Cowboys Inactives Are In, and Here at AT&T Stadium We Give You the Ramifications of the Health Status of Byron Jones and Tyron Smith

Redskins at Cowboys: GameDay Injury News on Tyron and Byron

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Play Host to Washington Today and are Trying to Work Their Way Through Some Bad GameDay Injury News on Tyron Smith and Byron Jones

ESPN's Dilfer: If Cowboys Fire 'Revered' Garrett, He'll Be No. 1 Candidate For NFL Job

Mike Fisher

An ESPN Expert Predicts That If The Dallas Cowboys Dismiss Jason Garrett After Today's Week 17 Game, He'll Be The 'No. 1 Candidate' for NFL Coaching Vacancies

Cowboys 1st & 10 GameDay: TE needs, Garrett and the Coaching Carousel and Dallas vs. Redskins Notebook

Matthew Postins

In this GameDay edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need before the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins.

Injury News: Cowboys CB Byron Jones in a Walking Boot as Week 17 vs. Redskins Approaches

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Need A Win And CB Byron Jones Would Like To Be A Part of It - But Today He's in a Walking Boot as Week 17 vs. Redskins Approaches

Amari Cooper on His Cowboys Future: 'I Want To Be Here'

Mike Fisher

As the 2019 NFL Season Winds Down, and Despite Adversity in Dallas, Receiver Amari Cooper reaffirms his Desire to Remain with the Cowboys

Which Part of the Cowboys' Flop is Dak Prescott's Fault?

Mike Fisher

As Dak Prescott Tries To Get Through Another Week With A Shoulder Injury, the Question Lingers: Which Part of the Cowboys' Flop is the QB's Fault?

Cowboys vs. Redskins, And 2 Lame-Duck Coaches Seeing Eye-to-Eye

Mike Fisher

Bill Callahan and Jason Garrett Worked together in Dallas and Were Not Always On The Same Page. But In Week 17's Cowboys vs. Redskins Match? Bill Callahan and Jason Garrett are About to See Eye-to-Eye

'Coach' Witten To Make Rapid Decision About A Cowboys Retirement

Mike Fisher

Jason Witten Cleverly Addresses Questions About his Dallas Cowboys Future - as a Possible Retiree and as a Possible Coach