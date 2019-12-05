Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

How Dak and The Cowboys Are Preparing To 'Weather' The Bears

Mike Fisher

CHICAGO - There is no "right answer'' for how to use weather to best prepare a football team. Consider training camp. The Dallas Cowboys believe more work gets done in the mild climate of Oxnard, California; other programs, at all levels, think the weather should be grueling and punishing and unforgiving.

Which answer is the "right answer''? Which ever one is employed by the team that wins the Super Bowl.

Earlier this year, coach Jason Garrett prepped his team for what was to be a chilly night in The Meadowlands in New Jersey by spending an extra day outside, practicing in the backyard at The Star. 

That weekend, the Cowboys beat the Giants. Nobody much bothered to credit the coach for his weather-based thoughts.

A few weeks later, it was time to prep for a trip to rainy, cold New England. Garrett passed on the chance to practice outdoors on a rainy, cold Friday, opting instead to work inside Ford Center.

That weekend the Cowboys lost to the Patriots. The coach was assaulted for his weather-based thoughts.  Dallas' seeming lack of preparedness extended all the way to QB Dak Prescott's on-again/off-again fiddling with gloves.

Now the Cowboys are in "The Windy City.'' The temperature figures to be in the high 30s at kickoff. 

How did Garrett get his bunch ready? For what I believe is the first time in the relatively brief history of The Star, the Cowboys spend all three available days outside.

Dak says he's got this handled. Chicago isn't supposed to be rainy tonight, but just in case ...

“It’s definitely about precipitation,” said Prescott, who practiced with gloves. “(Wearing gloves) is not something I’ll do just with it being the cold. My hands are fine ... I won’t have problems like that.”

The Cowboys' uniform gear may feature hand-warming "pockets'' of the sort this team wore in a December 2013 visit to Soldier Field. That night proved to be a frigid disaster, with the thermometer dipping to single-digits and the frozen fellas from Texas losing 45-28 defeat, when they gave up 490 yards and never forced the Bears to punt.

Garrett said the outdoor field at The Star featuring natural grass (which simulates Soldier Field's surface) was among the reasons for his ordered change. 

"Obviously, it's hard to recreate weather conditions in Dallas that you're going to get in Chicago," Garrett said. "But dealing with the grass is something we can do.''

The equipment is also working with the players on everything from jackets to long sleeves to cleat lengths.

And if the Cowboys win? They'll deserve credit for managing the weather. If they lose ... Garrett and company will have come up with the "wrong answer.'' 

That's just the way it works.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aikman: Jerry Jones’ Style Can Be a 'Detriment' to the Cowboys

Mike Fisher
1 0

Troy Aikman thinks the Dallas Cowboys would be better off with a more traditional ownership/management style.

Cowboys Jerry: ‘Garrett Will Be Coaching (Somewhere) In The NFL Next Year’

Mike Fisher
5 0

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promises a coaching future for embattled Jason Garrett ... somewhere.

Selfie Stuck: Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods Arrested For Marijuana Possession

Mike Fisher
0

A Traffic Stop During A 'Selfie' Session Results In Dallas Cowboys Arrest On Marijuana Possession Charges

Why Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Should Use His Flip Phone to Call Belichick, Payton and Saban

Mike Fisher
0

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Problem At The Head-Coaching Position. So Why Shouldn't He Solve The Problem There Like He Solves All The Other Dallas Problems?

Source: RB Tony Pollard is 'Game-Time Decision' for Cowboys at Bears

Mike Fisher
1 0

The Cowboys Have A Trio of Injury Issues On Defense But This One Looms Large, Too, as a Source Tells CowboysSI.com That RB Tony Pollard is 'Game-Time Decision' for Cowboys at Bears

Cowboys at Bears Means Dallas Must 'Self-Reflect,' Says Michael Bennett

Mike Fisher
1 0

Cowboys Defensive Lineman Michael Bennett Has A Resume That Demands His Teammates Listen. Are They Ready to Do So - and To 'Self-Reflect' - As They Travel Today To Chicago?

Cowboys at Bears Injury News: Dallas Still Ailing on Defense

Mike Fisher
1 0

From Here Inside The Star, The Cowboys Prepare For A Trip To Chicago While Still Ailing on Defense

Crazy in Glove: Cowboys Work Outside Ahead of Bears Trip; Dak Dons Handwear

Mike Fisher
1 0

The Dallas Cowboys Are Searching For Weather-Related Answers As They Work Outside Ahead of their Bears Trip While QB Dak Prescott Experiments With Gloves

Can Cowboys - and 'Lame-Duck Garrett' - Ease Their Frustration at Bears?

Mike Fisher
1 0

The Dallas Cowboys' Locker-Room Theme This Week is All About 'Frustration.' Led by a Head Coach on His Last Legs, Can The First-Place Cowboys Lessen That Frustration on Thursday Night at the Bears?

Amari Cooper on his Cowboys Future: 'I Love It Here; It's The Place For Me'

Mike Fisher
0

Amid Errant NFL Rumors, Amari Cooper Addressee his Contractual Cowboys Future: 'I Love It Here; It's The Place For Me'