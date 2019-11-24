Patriots List Tom Brady As 'Questionable' For Cowboys - And We Smell A Con Game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Tom Brady's name popped up on the New England Patriots injury report on Friday. But the Dallas Cowboys were wise to pay no attention to that.

Brady, the iconic 42-year old quarterback, is as of this morning - game day here in New England - slated to play in the afternoon game, according to multiple reports. Why? Because of course he is.

Brady was listed as questionable for this Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys, ostensibly with an elbow issue. Brady truly may have been limited in Friday’s practice -- under coach Bill Belichick, New England is infamous for loading its injury report with names of guys suffering from relatively innocuous things - and his elbow may truly be something less than 100 percent.

But we can tell you that the Cowboys didn't spend a moment thinking Brady - in his 18th season and having not missed a start due to injury since 2008 - would miss today, maybe because they are aware of the network report from 2018 that notes that Brady, despite that iron-man status, has been on the team's injury report 186 times. (More noteworthy: Brady might not have receivers Philip Dorsett (concussion) or Mohamed Sanu (ankle) available to him today.)

Did the 9-1 Patriots gain even the slightest advantage by pretending that rookie Jarrett Stidham might be today's quarterback? Not as it applies to the mindset and preparation of the 6-4 Cowboys, no.