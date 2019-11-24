Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Patriots List Tom Brady As 'Questionable' For Cowboys - And We Smell A Con Game

Mike Fisher

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Tom Brady's name popped up on the New England Patriots injury report on Friday. But the Dallas Cowboys were wise to pay no attention to that.

Brady, the iconic 42-year old quarterback, is as of this morning - game day here in New England - slated to play in the afternoon game, according to multiple reports. Why? Because of course he is.

Brady was listed as questionable for this Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys, ostensibly with an elbow issue. Brady truly may have been limited in Friday’s practice -- under coach Bill Belichick, New England is infamous for loading its injury report with names of guys suffering from relatively innocuous things - and his elbow may truly be something less than 100 percent.

But we can tell you that the Cowboys didn't spend a moment thinking Brady - in his 18th season and having not missed a start due to injury since 2008 - would miss today, maybe because they are aware of the network report from 2018 that notes that Brady, despite that iron-man status, has been on the team's injury report 186 times. (More noteworthy: Brady might not have receivers Philip Dorsett (concussion) or Mohamed Sanu (ankle) available to him today.)

Did the 9-1 Patriots gain even the slightest advantage by pretending that rookie Jarrett Stidham might be today's quarterback? Not as it applies to the mindset and preparation of the 6-4 Cowboys, no.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys 'Best Coast' Podcast: 'A Serious Shot To Win' At New England

Mike Fisher
0

Our Cowboys 'Best Coast' Podcast collects reflections from last week at Detroit, ponders some Dallas injury issues and concludes that America's Team has 'A Serious Shot To Win' At New England in Week 12

Cowboys Rule OUT Vander Esch for Week 12 at Patriots - But Say Neck Injury is 'Not Career-Threatening'

Mike Fisher
0

The Dallas Cowboys Face A 'Showdown of the Year' in Week 12 at New England, But They've Ruled Out LB Vander Esch For Sunday ... and Maybe Longer

FISH REPORT VIDEO: Cowboys at Patriots - This is Where The Hype Stops

Mike Fisher
0

Sunday in Foxboro sees a meeting between two of the most "hyped'' teams in sports, the Patriots and the Cowboys. Where does "hype'' meet "overrated''? Fish Report breaks it down

Vander Esch Needs MRI, Will 'Likely Not Play' for Cowboys at Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

Dallas Was Hoping to Have All Hands On Deck in Week 12 but now comes a source telling CowboysSI.com that Leighton Vander Esch Will 'Likely Not Play' for the Cowboys at the Patriots on Sunday

Cowboys Injury Update: Should Connor Williams Start Ahead of Su'a-Filo vs. Patriots?

Mike Fisher
0

The Dallas Cowboys continue to get enough positive news on the injury front to create a question for Sunday: Should Connor Williams return to his starting left guard spot at New England in Week 12?

Bennett on Belichick: 'He's a Savant,' says Pass-Rusher as Cowboys Prep for Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

A Revenge Game? That's Now How Former New England Patriots End Michael Bennett, Now Of the Dallas Cowboys, Views Week 12

Cowboys at Patriots Injury Report: News on O-Line, Heath and Tank

Mike Fisher
0

The Wednesday News from the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots, In Regard to their Injury Reports, is in. For Dallas, It's News on O-Line, Heath and Tank

Cowboys at Patriots (It's Lit!): Belichick and Garrett Exchange Compliments

Mike Fisher
0

Cowboys at Patriots (It's Lit!): Belichick and Garrett Exchange Compliments

Cowboys MVP Candidate Dak Prescott Wins NFC Player of The Week

Mike Fisher
0

Cowboys MVP Candidate Dak Prescott Wins NFC Player of The Week

SI.com NFL Power Ranking Showdown: What the Experts Say About Cowboys and Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

SI.com NFL Power Ranking Showdown: What the Experts Say About Cowboys and Patriots