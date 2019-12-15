Rams at Cowboys: QB Goff Says QB Dak 'Deserves' The Big Bucks

ARLINGTON - Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are not "teammates,'' obviously; they oppose each other this afternoon here at AT & T Stadium. But they are members of a "fraternity'' of sorts. So mutual admiration is part of the deal here.

“No, not at all,” Goff said when asked if he'd be surprised if Dak eventually gets a contract that exceeds his four year, $134 million extension. “He’s a great player and he deserves everything coming his way.”

Meanwhile, Dak raved about Goff, too, impressed that he and the Rams have heated up to climb to 8-5 while trying to stay in the NFL playoff chase. Dallas has lost seven of 10 but at 6-7 is somehow still in control of its own destiny and is atop the NFC East. QB play might very well determine which team "climbs'' and "controls'' today.

And a return to MVP-level play from Prescott would make Dallas much more comfortable about where the franchise is going with his contract.

Dak "bet on himself'' by not signing a deal earlier this year that would've pay him around $30 mil APY. The bet has worked statistically; Prescott has thrown for 4,122 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

"Some of those (team-wide numbers) are trash stats ... At the end of the day, it's about winning,'' he said.

The two QBs came into the NFL in the same 2016 draft class, Goff at the top of the selection process, Prescott in the fourth round. There was no way to predict that someday the fourth-rounder would earn a heftier contract that the first-rounder ... but the Cowboys commitment remains in place.

“I’m more convicted than ever after watching him play this year that he can do everything we need to do to win championships around here,'' said COO Stephen Jones.

Championships are the macro goal. Same with contracts. Today?

"We're just trying to win one game,'' Prescott said.

