Redskins at Cowboys: GameDay Injury News on Tyron and Byron

ARLINGTON - Byron Jones and ankle represent at best a game-time decision for the Dallas Cowboys in today’s Week 17 visit from Washington. And Tyron Smith and his ankle represent something just as bad.

As of this morning, Tyron is not expected to play today in the afternoon meeting here at AT & T Stadium due to a back ailment that kept him out of practice all week.. The Pro Bowl left tackle will go through pregame drills to test his health but the Cowboys are preparing to start swing tackle Cam Fleming in his spot.

Byron Jones’ ankle issue may be just as troubling. The Cowboys' top cornerback spent the weekend in a walking boot after he sprained his ankle during Thursday’s practice while participating in one-on-one drills. He was listed as a DNP for practice Friday.

The ramifications here are many, of course. Dallas is trying to win what owner Jerry Jones is calling an "important game'' because a victory over the Redskins keeps alive the NFL Playoffs hopes of the 7-8 Cowboys. Their chances of doing so are greatly lessened if Jones doesn’t play, as it would mean the re-insertion into the starting lineup of the struggling Chidobe Awuzie playing opposite Jourdan Lewis.

Also available to help at cornerback are CJ Goodwin (a special-teams ace and one playing with a cast on his thumb), untested Deante Burton and Donovan Olumba, just called up from the practice squad.