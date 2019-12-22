WATCH: Eagles Fans Boo Dak & Zeke at Cowboys Team Hotel in Philly

PHILADELPHIA - With the NFC East on the line today here in Philly, there is plenty for fans of the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles to cheer for. But by reputation, if you're an Eagles fan, you mostly look at this as an opportunity to boo.

That was the sound the Cowboys were greeted by as they boarded the buses at the team hotel in downtown Philly, bound for The Linc, the site of this afternoon's matchup of underachieving 7-7 teams that can solve so much here in Week 16.

Dallas, having ended a three-game skid in a 44-21 blowout of the Rams, can clinch the division and a home playoff opener. The Eagles’ season, though, can remain alive in with a win.

And beyond the playoff implications there is more on the line. ... and so much to influence it all. And are Eagles fans happy about that? As evidenced here, "happy'' is not their thing. "Optimism'' is not their thing, either. And maybe we'll find out this afternoon that between QB Dak Prescott's level of health from back at The Star to today (see our exclusive scoop here), coach Jason Garrett's 7-2 record at Philly and Elliott's 5-0 mark against the Eagles, cheering also isn't their bag.

But booing? Eagles fans proved once again this morning that they have a gift for that.