CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

'We're Rallying Around Dak': Could 'Hostile Environment' in Philly Help the Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

PHILADELPHIA - Had any Dallas Cowboys tight end executed a one-hand TD catch last week against the Rams, it would've counted for six points. Had any Cowboys linebacker pulled off an interception and return last week, it would've counted as a turnaround. But emotionally, it was more special because the respective plays were made by "not-just-anybodys'' Jason Witten and Sean Lee.

So it is this week. Lots of NFL players perform with AC joint sprains in their shoulder. But to the Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott isn't just "anybody.''

“Dak is one of the greatest football players, one of the greatest leaders, one of the greatest people I’ve ever been around,” Lee said. “Knowing who he is as a person, the way he’s going to battle through things and the way he plays, it’s an inspiration, and we love to rally around him.”

Dak himself led a similar charge last week in support of Lee, who is playing though problems with his pec and thigh. Lee's pick accelerated the intensity of what would become a 44-21 blowout of the Rams. And the fact that is was Lee - so beleaguered by injuries over the course of what could've been a Hall-of-Fame career - accelerated it even more.

“I don’t know if I’ve been more excited during a play in a football game than I was when Sean Lee intercepted that ball,” Prescott said.

Said Lee: ‘To see (my teammates) running (toward me) on the field, I’ll remember for a long time. It was special for me, realizing that I’ve been through a lot, but I’m still here trying to help this team that I love.’ 

Witten's TD. Lee's pick. And now Dak's shoulder, which he tested in an unusually intense Cowboys walk-through on Saturday morning just before we boarded the team charter for Philly.

"No limitations,'' I was told, and that figures to help Dak function today here in the "NFC East Title Game.'' But teammates know Prescott couldn't even move his arm to do a jumping-jack on Wednesday, that he didn't throw at all on Thursday, that reports that he "threw'' on Friday are not correct (he shot-put/lobbed a few balls that traveled five or so yards) and that he'll likely use serious medicinal help to deal with the pain today.

"It's all improving,'' Dak said late in the week. "I'll be good to go Sunday."

Dallas will go against an Eagles team that has experienced similar 7-7 up-and-down struggles, but there is a difference: Philly fans have in recent weeks taken to booing the underperforming home team. There is the sense that today, Eagles Nation is almost waiting for something bad to happen - an early scoring deficit, even a three-and-out? - so it can unleash its venom here at The Linc.

If that estimation is right, Philadelphia is about to rally against itself ... while the Cowboys rally around Prescott. And therefore, as long as he's ultimately OK, in the same way the right plays happened to the right guys last week, a minor shoulder injury that properly funnels major emotion might be the best thing to happen to Dak and his Cowboys.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Eagles Fans Boo Dak & Zeke at Cowboys Team Hotel in Philly

Mike Fisher

As The Dallas Cowboys Leave Their Team Hotel in Downtown Philly Bound for The Linc, Stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are Met By Boos from The Locals

Cowboys 1st & 10: Gauging WR needs and Top 10 Storylines for Today at Eagles

Matthew Postins

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need before the Cowboys take on the Eagles this afternoon in Week 16

Exclusive: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Throwing Session Shows 'No Limitations' On Eve of Showdown In Philly

Mike Fisher

Before the Cowboys Boarded Their Charter Flight to Philly, QB Dak Prescott Tested his Ailing Shoulder in A Walk-Through. The Results are Buoying the Cowboys as They Ready for this Week 16 Showdown In Philly

VIDEO: NFL Network's Jane Slater & Fish on Cowboys vs. Eagles, Dak Health and Garrett Hot Seat

Mike Fisher

Join us Inside The Dallas Cowboys For a Video Visit with NFL Network's Jane Slater and Mike Fisher on the Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Health of Dak Prescott and the Status of Coach Jason Garrett

Injured Dak Prescott's Cowboys at Eagles Vow: 'I'll Be Good To Go Sunday'

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott Has A Shoulder Injury and Isn't Practicing Yet. But For Week 16's Cowboys at Eagles Showdown? 'I'll Be Good To Go Sunday,' the QB Vows

FIRST LOOK: QB Dak Prescott - Soft-Tossing - But First Throws of Week for Injured Cowboys QB

Mike Fisher

Come Inside The Star For Your FIRST LOOK of QB Dak Prescott - Soft-Tossing - But Still Making the First Throws of Week for the Injured Cowboys QB As Dallas Preps for Week 16 at the Eagles

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Shoulder) Will Practice Today - But Still Won't Throw Fully

Mike Fisher

Despite National Reports To The Contrary, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Shoulder) Will Practice Today - But Still Won't Throw Fully Until Saturday At The Earliest, Before The Trip To Philly

'Brotherly Love': Cowboys at Eagles and the One Area In Which Jerry Jones and Troy Aikman Agree

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones and Troy Aikman Have Their Differences. But When It Comes To Their Thoughts On Week 16 and Cowboys at Eagles? It's All 'Brotherly Love'

Cowboys Legends Jimmy Johnson, Drew Pearson Among NFL Hall of Fame 'Centennial Class' Finalists

Mike Fisher

The NFL's 100-Year Celebration Means A Special Chance To Recognize Greatness. And A Pair of Dallas Cowboys Legends - Jimmy Johnson and Drew Pearson - Are Among NFL Hall of Fame 'Centennial Class' Semi-Finalists

For Cowboys at Eagles, All Ezekiel Elliott Must Be Is 'Average'

Mike Fisher

It's Week 16 For The Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles, And A Centerpiece Of This Game Will Be An 'Average' Ezekiel Elliott