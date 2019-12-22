'We're Rallying Around Dak': Could 'Hostile Environment' in Philly Help the Cowboys?

PHILADELPHIA - Had any Dallas Cowboys tight end executed a one-hand TD catch last week against the Rams, it would've counted for six points. Had any Cowboys linebacker pulled off an interception and return last week, it would've counted as a turnaround. But emotionally, it was more special because the respective plays were made by "not-just-anybodys'' Jason Witten and Sean Lee.

So it is this week. Lots of NFL players perform with AC joint sprains in their shoulder. But to the Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott isn't just "anybody.''

“Dak is one of the greatest football players, one of the greatest leaders, one of the greatest people I’ve ever been around,” Lee said. “Knowing who he is as a person, the way he’s going to battle through things and the way he plays, it’s an inspiration, and we love to rally around him.”

Dak himself led a similar charge last week in support of Lee, who is playing though problems with his pec and thigh. Lee's pick accelerated the intensity of what would become a 44-21 blowout of the Rams. And the fact that is was Lee - so beleaguered by injuries over the course of what could've been a Hall-of-Fame career - accelerated it even more.

“I don’t know if I’ve been more excited during a play in a football game than I was when Sean Lee intercepted that ball,” Prescott said.

Said Lee: ‘To see (my teammates) running (toward me) on the field, I’ll remember for a long time. It was special for me, realizing that I’ve been through a lot, but I’m still here trying to help this team that I love.’

Witten's TD. Lee's pick. And now Dak's shoulder, which he tested in an unusually intense Cowboys walk-through on Saturday morning just before we boarded the team charter for Philly.

"No limitations,'' I was told, and that figures to help Dak function today here in the "NFC East Title Game.'' But teammates know Prescott couldn't even move his arm to do a jumping-jack on Wednesday, that he didn't throw at all on Thursday, that reports that he "threw'' on Friday are not correct (he shot-put/lobbed a few balls that traveled five or so yards) and that he'll likely use serious medicinal help to deal with the pain today.

"It's all improving,'' Dak said late in the week. "I'll be good to go Sunday."

Dallas will go against an Eagles team that has experienced similar 7-7 up-and-down struggles, but there is a difference: Philly fans have in recent weeks taken to booing the underperforming home team. There is the sense that today, Eagles Nation is almost waiting for something bad to happen - an early scoring deficit, even a three-and-out? - so it can unleash its venom here at The Linc.

If that estimation is right, Philadelphia is about to rally against itself ... while the Cowboys rally around Prescott. And therefore, as long as he's ultimately OK, in the same way the right plays happened to the right guys last week, a minor shoulder injury that properly funnels major emotion might be the best thing to happen to Dak and his Cowboys.