How to buy Dallas Cowboys tickets for Week 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys return to action in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season for a big game as they look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints a week ago.
Dallas will host reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 22.
Kickoff is set for 4: 25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Tom Brady on the call.
Sunday will mark the first time that the Cowboys host the Ravens in Arlington since 2016. The Ravens hold a 5-1 record against Dallas.
Seats are still available for the game with a wide range of prices. Tickets range from as low as $19 for standing room to over $1,174 on StubHub.
With the Cowboys needing a major bounceback performance, they will need all the crowd support they can get.
