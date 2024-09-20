Cowboys Country

How to buy Dallas Cowboys tickets for Week 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Looking to buy Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens tickets for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season?

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Rico Dowdle (23) in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys return to action in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season for a big game as they look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints a week ago.

Dallas will host reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 22.

Kickoff is set for 4: 25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Tom Brady on the call.

Sunday will mark the first time that the Cowboys host the Ravens in Arlington since 2016. The Ravens hold a 5-1 record against Dallas.

Seats are still available for the game with a wide range of prices. Tickets range from as low as $19 for standing room to over $1,174 on StubHub.

With the Cowboys needing a major bounceback performance, they will need all the crowd support they can get.

