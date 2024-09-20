Jerry Jones confident in Cowboys' run game despite scrutiny
After two weeks of play, it's pretty obvious the Cowboys can't run the ball but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reaffirmed his confidence in the team's running back situation, despite calls for Dalvin Cook to be given an opportunity off the practice sqaud.
In an interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones expressed his surprise at the amount of attention given to the Cowboys' running back position this season, emphasizing his satisfaction with Ezekiel Elliott's performance.
When asked about the possibility of Cook playing in the upcoming week, Jones didn’t express much optimism.
"I don't know that that will happen," Jones said.
This suggests that Cook, who joined the Cowboys this offseason, may have to wait another week for his opportunity.
Jones acknowledged the external scrutiny surrounding the Cowboys' running game, which currently ranks 26th in the league with an average of 85 yards per game over two weeks.
"I must tell you, this is a little bit of a first for me because I've never seen such made of our position and what we're doing at that position, running back this year. Not having done this or not having done that at running back."
He went on to compare Elliott to Ravens running back Derrick Henry who the Cowboys will face in Week 3, both of whom entered the league in the same year.
"Both of these players came out at the same time (Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliott)," Jones said. "We have a pretty good contemporary of our competition this week in Zeke Elliott. I'm pleased with what Zeke is doing."
Jones concluded by stating, "Running back is just not on our radar as far as an area of interest."
This statement reinforces the Cowboys' confidence in their current running back depth chart, even with Cook's limited involvement thus far.
While Dalvin Cook's playing time remains uncertain, Jerry Jones' comments suggest that the Cowboys are comfortable with their current running back situation.
Jones remains confident in the back fields abilities and do not view the running back position as an area of concern.
Only time will tell how the Cowboys' running game unfolds throughout the season and whether Cook will see an increased role in the weeks to come.
