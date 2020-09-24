SI.com
Cowboys Injury Update: Thursday Status Of Diggs, Tank & Tyron

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys talked positively about the progress of a trio of key guys on Thursday morning before practice here inside The Star in Frisco. Unfortunately, the official practice/injury report as the team preps for Sunday's visit to the Seattle Seahawks does not officially reflect all of that positivity.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's pre-practice update on the team’s trio of important injured players - Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyron Smith - was delivered with the idea that each of them might advance a bit from where they were on Wednesday, when all three were listed as DNP's for that practice.

But in fact on Thursday, only the cornerback Diggs advanced officially, as he was listed as a full participant. It appears, by the way, that Diggs is wearing a shoulder harness or brace to help with his shoulder, which is seemingly not damaged in any serious way.

McCarthy said the plan for left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and defensive end Lawrence (knee) was to have them participate in the "rehab'' group as a likely ramp-up to more participation as the week (and maybe even the day) progressed. In fact, though, while Tyron's appearance during the media-watch session was a positive - he was in uniform and in pads - Tank was absent from the early work.

And in the end, both Smith and Lawrence earned official DNPs for the day.

Lawrence's knee is not considered severe; he missed Wednesday with an excused absence for the birth of his baby daughter. Tyron's neck, according to owner Jerry Jones, is bothered by "stingers,'' so relatively speaking, that is something short of severe as well.

