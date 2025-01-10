2 Cowboys get acknowledged for elite performances during down season

#Cowboys Tyler Smith has allowed just 10 pressures in 1-on-1 pass-blocking matchups for a 3.5% pressure rate.



That's the lowest among left guards this season and the 2nd-lowest among all left guards since 2018 with at least 200 pass-blocking snaps, per NFL Pro.



Pro Bowler 💪