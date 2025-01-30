2 Dallas Cowboys named to ESPN's top 50 free agents list
As the 2025 NFL free agency period approaches, several big name players are poised to reshape the league's landscape when the market opens in March.
The Dallas Cowboys will some face critical decisions regarding key contributors who played pivotal roles in the team's playoff appearances from 2021 to 2023.
In a recent analysis, ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen unveiled his top 50 free agents rankings, with two Cowboys veterans earning notable positions. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa secured the No. 10 spot, while nine-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin landed at No. 21.
Odighizuwa is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign in which the veteran notched 47 tackles, a career high 4.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and 33 pressures.
"A disruptive defender who can bring energy and impact-play ability to the defensive front, Odighizuwa had 4.5 sacks this season," Bowen said. "Odighizuwa fits best as a 3-technique and can be a pass-rushing threat in nickel fronts."
The 2021 third-round pick shared the stage with Micah Parsons, a teammate also angling for a lucrative contract and a duo Dallas would surely like to keep together.
Odighizuwa's current valuation according to Over The Cap is $12.6 million.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys face a tough decision with future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, who has exemplified consistency and dominance throughout his prolific 11-year career.
Since being drafted by Dallas in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Martin has been selected to nine Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams, and was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
However, the veteran guard's otherwise stellar career was hampered by health issues this past season, which required season-ending ankle surgery in December.
"If Martin returns for a 12th season, he'll still bring the blend of size (6-4, 315 pounds) and mobility coaches want at the guard position," Bowen said. "But he's not as springy as he used to be, and he can be attacked on his edges. This season, Martin played in only 10 games due to a right ankle injury, and his pass block win rate of 93.7% ranked 15th among guards."
Martin's estimated market value is $9.1 million per Spotrac.
Should 2024 prove to be Martin's final season with the Cowboys, he will have concluded his legendary career in Dallas with more Pro Bowl selections than holding calls, of which he had only eight.
