Cowboys Free Agency & NFL Draft Positional Needs: Grab Some DBs

Matthew Postins

How have the Dallas Cowboys done in free agency to this point? Here we review the defensive backs (as of April 20). Plus, we update our NFL Draft need meter.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY: Cornerback: Byron Jones (starter), Chidobe Awuzie (starter), Deante Burton, C.J. Goodwin, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Olumba, D.J. White (reserve/future), Anthony Brown, Chris Westry (IR). Safety: Jeff Heath (starter), Xavier Woods (starter), Darian Thompson, Donovan Wilson, Kavon Frazier (IR).

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Heath, Jones, Thompson, Goodwin, Brown, Frazier.

COWBOYS LOST: Jones (signed a five-year contract with Miami), Heath (signed a two-year contract with Las Vegas), Olumba joined the Browns.

COWBOYS RETAINED: Brown (signed a three-year contract), Goodwin (signed a one-year contract), Thompson (signed a one-year contract).

COWBOYS GAINED: CB Maurice Canady (signed a one-year contract), S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (signed a one-year contract).

COWBOYS UNSIGNED: Frazier.

THE BREAKDOWN: The Cowboys lost two starters in free agency, and the Cowboys really only replaced one in free agency. Clinton-Dix slides naturally into Heath’s spot in the starting lineup. Canady isn’t a guaranteed starter in Jones’ place, but at least he has experience in the league and is coming off a what is considered his most productive season. With Awuzie likely the starter at one corner spot, one has to assume that Canady, Lewis and Brown compete for the other. 

Frankly, the Cowboys need all three to take a step forward because most NFL defenses are playing five defensive backs on a regular basis these days. The Cowboys have options, but many of these players have more to prove.

DRAFT NEED: High. The loss of Jones, even though he wasn’t statistically elite, is a big one for the Cowboys. They’re choosing to go the draft-and-develop route, hoping that Awuzie, Lewis, Brown and Canady can take another step. But the Cowboys can’t necessarily count on that. There are quality corners that could be available early in this draft and the Cowboys could pounce to give themselves another high-talent option. The Cowboys could also go safety here, if the fit is right. But I expect the Cowboys to address the position early in the draft. 

A trade-up for Jeffrey Okudah? Doubtful. A hope that somebody like CJ Henderson awaits at 17? Hopeful.

