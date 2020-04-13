CowboyMaven
Cowboys Free Agency & NFL Draft Positional Needs: Pick A QB?

Matthew Postins

How have the Dallas Cowboys done in free agency? Here we review the quarterback position. Plus, we update our draft-need meter.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY (BASED ON DALLASCOWBOYS.COM): Dak Prescott (starter), Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorsen (reserve/future)

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Prescott (unrestricted), Rush (restricted).

COWBOYS LOST: None.

COWBOYS RETAINED: Prescott. The Cowboys put the franchise tag on Prescott before the tag deadline, meaning Prescott will make a guaranteed $33 million in 2020, if he and the Cowboys cannot come to terms on a long-term deal later this year.

Rush. The Cowboys retained Rush on a one-year deal.

COWBOYS GAINED: None.

THE BREAKDOWN: The Cowboys were never going to let Prescott walk out the door. They see him as their quarterback of the next 10 years and, if I’m placing bets, he will have a long-term deal before the deadline on July 15. Rush is the backup, for now. The Cowboys locked him into an original-round tender deal before they put the tag on Prescott. But the Cowboys might be better served casting a net for a veteran backup once the draft is complete. They have nothing to lose bringing in someone with more experience than Rush at that position. Thorsen, at this moment, is there to take reps, whenever the Cowboys are finally cleared to practice.

Now, if the Cowboys can just get Prescott to stop throwing birthday parties.

DRAFT NEED: Low. We know the Cowboys had a call with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts recently, and there are certainly similarities between him and Prescott. If the Cowboys were looking to go that way, they would probably have to take Hurts by the third round. 

There is also fun to be had with the idea of somebody like Tua Tagovailoa dropping to 17. But I don't see it.

It’s a top-heavy draft at the position, so if you take a quarterback late you’re taking him to compete with Rush or Thorsen, and nothing more. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Cowboys didn’t select a quarterback in this draft. 

