Cowboys 'The No. 1 Seed In NFC,' Proclaims Peter King

FRISCO - The 2020 Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, according to analyst Peter King - who also predicts that Dallas will fall short of a Super Bowl.

Dallas if coming off an 8-8 season, but King seems to be a believer in new Mike McCarthy - though Peter's still not a believer in the Cowboys' decision to draft receiver CeeDee Lamb, which is a hill our friend King seems willing to die on.

King believes the Cowboys are a top-10 team and the favorite in the NFC East. Here's some of what he writes about Dallas:

“I still feel like the Cowboys would have been wiser to go defense with the pick that nabbed Lamb — even better, a trade-down to get a corner and a safety in rounds one and two — after losing sack leader Robert Quinn and top cornerback Byron Jones in free agency. Dak Prescott certainly can win his share of 33-30 games; now, for the Cowboys to beat Philadelphia for the NFC East crown, he’ll have to. I think the Cowboys are the team to beat in the division, but one of the toughest November/December slates in football (Eagles twice, Steelers and Niners at home, Ravens and Vikings away) will make it very difficult.”

Ultimately, King views Dallas as the ninth-best team in the NFC but capable of being the best team not only in the East but in the conference. Starting Sunday, we start to find out some real answers as Dallas is at the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 NFL season opener ... a chance for the Cowboys to assert themselves, to shut up the critics, and to fuel the supporters.