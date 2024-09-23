2024 Dallas Cowboys Salute to Service collection, pick up your Cowboys gear today

Cowboys Country

The 2024 Salute to Service has dropped and you can support the troops and the Dallas Cowboys with this gear.

The NFL has officially launched the 2024 Salute to Service collection and now’s your chance to grab some incredible gear while supporting a great cause. Whether it’s a jersey, hoodie, or hat, you can now pick up your Cowboys Salute to Service gear and show your pride while honoring our nation’s heroes.

The Salute to Service campaign represents the NFL’s commitment to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our service members, veterans, and their families. Every purchase you make is more than just team spirit—it’s a way to give back to those who’ve sacrificed for our freedom.

And here’s the best part: the NFL does not profit from the sale of these items. All proceeds go directly to the NFL Foundation, supporting military nonprofit partners like the Wounded Warrior Project and TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors).

Ready to gear up and make a difference? Click on any image or link to grab your Cowboys Salute to Service gear today! For more information, visit nfl.com/causes/salute

2024 Cowboys Salute to Service Women's Gear

Don’t wait, Cowboys Nation! Now’s your opportunity to proudly represent your team while making a meaningful impact. By getting your hands on the 2024 Salute to Service gear, you’re not just supporting the Dallas Cowboys, you’re also honoring and empowering our nation’s military heroes.

