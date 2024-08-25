When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
The 2024 NFL preseason is in the books and in a matter of days the Dallas Cowboys and every other team around the league must have their 53-man rosters set.
Dallas faces a lot of difficult decisions after an up-and-down preseason and there is no telling how the final roster will shape up.
Jerry Jones and company also like to play things slow, as CeeDee Lamb has learned, but the Cowboys brass is running out of time to figure out who will be suiting up for Week 1.
So, when is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
All 32 teams trim their offseason rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.
As the deadline approaches, there will be a flurry of movement across the league with teams making moves they may not have expected because of surprise cuts and the sudden availability of players no one was anticipating to be available.
There will also be trades and other maneuvering as everyone attempts to whittle down their rosters to 53.
It's going to be a whirlwind 48 hours around the NFL, so buckle up everyone.
