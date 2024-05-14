2024 NFL strength of schedule for all 32 teams
The 2024-25 NFL regular season schedule officially drops this week.
While we wait to learn when and where the Dallas Cowboys will take on their opponents for the upcoming season, there have been some schedule leaks and rumors.
Rumors are exciting, but it's all speculation. What we know for a fact, however, is just how difficult the Cowboys schedule for the upcoming season will be.
The NFL released the full 2024 strength of schedule list to show how each team's schedule stacks up against their rivals.
This year, the Cowboys (.505) tied for the 12th-most difficult schedule in the league. Dallas tied with the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers.
A full look at the strength of schedule for all 32 teams can be seen below, ranked from most difficult to easiest.
- 1. Browns .547
- 2. Ravens .536
- 3. Steelers .533
- T-4. Packers .526
- T-4. Texans .526
- T-6. Bills .516
- T-6. Giants .516
- T-8. Jaguars .512
- T-8. Raiders .512
- T-8. Patriots .512
- 11. Lions .509
- T-12. Cowboys .505
- T-12. Rams .505
- T-12. Jets .505
- T-12. 49ers .505
- T-16. Bengals .502
- T-16. Chiefs .502
- T-16. Vikings .502
- T-16. Commanders .502
- 20. Broncos .495
- T-21. Colts .491
- T-21. Eagles .491
- T-21. Titans .491
- T-24. Cardinals .488
- T-24. Dolphins .488
- T-24. Seahawks .488
- T-27. Chargers .478
- T-27. Buccaneers .478
- T-29. Panthers .467
- T-29. Bears .467
- T-31. Falcons .453
- T-31. Saints .453
The division rival New York Giants (.516) have the sixth most difficult schedule, the Washington Commanders (.502) are tied at 16th, and the Philadelphia Eagles (.491) have the easiest schedule in the division.
Dallas' 2024 schedule includes its yearly divisional opponents, teams from the AFC North and NFC North, the Detroit Lions, and the San Francisco 49ers.