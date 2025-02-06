2025 NFL Hall of Fame class: Will Darren Woodson be inducted?
For the third time in as many years, former Dallas Cowboys’ safety Darren Woodson is a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame.
Woodson retired following the 2003 season, making this his 17th year of eligibility. He has been nominated as a semi-finalist nine times, finally moving into the finals in 2023.
A second-round pick out of Arizona State in 1992, Woodson was a rookie when the Cowboys won their first of three titles in the 1990s.
He broke out in his sophomore campaign, recording 155 tackles. This led to him being a fixture in their secondary as he recorded a franchise high 1,350 tackles, 23 interceptions, and 11 sacks during his 12-year career. Woodson added three more interceptions in the postseason.
What made Woodson stand out was his versatility. He was an enforcer against the run yet still had the ability to play deep zone coverage. He was even used as a slot cornerback due to his exceptional skills in man coverage.
The third time will hopefully be the charm for Woodson, who deserves to be enshrined in Canton. He was a key member of the Dallas dynasty and it’s impossible to tell the story of the NFL without mentioning his contributions.
