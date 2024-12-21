3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove over the final three games
With playoff aspirations hanging by a thread, the next three games are a pivotal juncture for the Dallas Cowboys.
The remaining contests against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders will not only determine their postseason fate but also serve as a crucial evaluation period for players vying for long-term roles.
Playoff hopes aside, with the Cowboys season winding down, these three players need strong finishes to solidify their roles and prove their worth to the team.
Jalen Tolbert, WR
When the Cowboys selected wide receiver Jalen Tolbert 88th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the expectation was that the 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout would develop into a valuable contributor to their passing game.
However, Tolbert's first two seasons were marked by inconsistent production, with only 24 receptions for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns.
In his third year, the South Alabama product has significantly increased his production, recording 40 receptions for 462 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Tolbert's final three games will be crucial for demonstrating substantial growth in multiple facets of his game.
Inconsistency has been a major issue for his season, with occasional talent on display often overshadowed by a lack of reliable contributions. A notable exception occurred in Week 5 against the Steelers, where he received double-digit targets, recording 7 receptions for 87 yards and scoring the winning touchdown in the closing seconds.
In the last four games, Tolbert has made just 5 receptions for a total of 75 yards and one touchdown. After his impressive performance in Week 5, he has recorded 4 or fewer receptions in each of the subsequent 9 games. Additionally, he has been held to fewer than 50 receiving yards in those games, which includes a performance where he had 0 yards in Dallas' Week 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tolbert must also improve his ability to create separation from defenders to get open and needs to make more big plays, whether it's breaking tackles for extra yards or making contested catches.
A strong finish is essential for solidifying his role as a key contributor in the Cowboys' offense, which may pursue another playmaker in the passing game next offseason to enhance competition.
Damone Clark, OLB
Damone Clark's breakout 2023 season, where the former fifth-round pick amassed 109 tackles as a full-time starter, had ignited fervent anticipation within the Cowboys organization for his continued growth.
The 2024 season has been a different story. Clark has appeared in 12 games with just two starts and has recorded just 27 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Clarks's role diminished with the return of standout linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, the additions of veteran Eric Kendricks and rookie Marist Liufau, and even the presence of Markquese Bell, a safety who has experience playing linebacker.
Despite being in his third year, the backer has seen limited playing time with only 160 snaps. In comparison, Overshown and Kendricks have each logged over 700 snaps, while Liufau has received significant playing time with 330 snaps, suggesting a coaching preference.
Now with Bell and Overshown both on IR, the window has opened up for Clark to see more looks over the final three games.
Clark, entering a contract year in 2025, needs to consistently improve his play with increased repetitions over the final three games. He must demonstrate enhanced play recognition and decision-making, especially considering Overshown's potential absence next season and Kendricks's impending free agency.
These factors could open another opportunity for Clark, depending on the competition brought in by the front office.
Donovan Wilson, SS
Safety Donovan Wilson, who earned a three-year, $21 million extension prior to the 2023 season, emphatically justified the investment.
In the preceding year, Wilson delivered a career-best performance, racking up 101 tackles (seven for loss), five sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Even in the 2023 season, Wilson remained a productive force, contributing 88 tackles (two for loss), two interceptions, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
Like his teammate Markquese Bell, Wilson possesses a linebacker's motor and thrives when playing aggressively downhill.
So what's the problem? Wilson's pass coverage, has been a major liability this season. Over the past two season's, the former 2019 draft selection ranked a respectable 72nd out of 166 safeties with a 64.5 coverage grade, and 42nd out of 174 defenders overall with a 69.8 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
In 2024, the former A&M Aggie, currently ranks 110th out of 161 safeties, allowing opposing quarterbacks to achieve a 143.5 passer rating in 452 coverage snaps.
With his contract set to expire after the 2025 season, the soon-to-be 30-year-old Wilson needs a strong finish to overcome a somewhat underwhelming year and leave a lasting impression on the Cowboys.
