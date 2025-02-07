3 Cowboys officially eligible for 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
During Thursday night's NFL Honors ceremony, the Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2025.
The prestigious class features four distinguished players enshrined in Canton this August: tight end Antonio Gates, cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.
Notable among those not selected was former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson, who, despite his illustrious career, was overlooked for the 17th consecutive year of eligibility. Woodson's continued exclusion remains a point of contention among NFL historians and Cowboy fans alike.
The new inductees will receive their iconic gold jackets during the enshrinement ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
As for next year, Woodson won't be the only former Cowboy hoping to earn a place in Canton—the birthplace of the NFL.
Here is a look at three other Cowboys legends, who are now first-time Hall of Fame eligible.
LB Sean Lee
Sean Lee anchored the Cowboys' defense throughout the 2010s, embodying the type of leader any team would covet.
Selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, he carried on the franchise's rich tradition of legendary linebackers who wore the star.
During his impressive 11-year career (2010-2020), the former Penn State Nittany Lion established himself as the heart and soul of Dallas's defense.
Lee's career statistics tell only part of the story: 747 tackles, 30 pass deflections, and 14 interceptions.
Beyond the numbers, Lee's exceptional run defense, skilled pass coverage, and remarkable football IQ distinguished him as one of the NFL's premier linebackers and secured his place among the Cowboys' all-time greats.
Despite injury setbacks, Lee's presence significantly boosted the Cowboys' defense, whose struggles were evident in his absence.
WR Dez Bryant
Cowboys fans still dream of seeing the iconic "X" celebration thrown up one more time in the end zone.
Wide receiver Dez Bryant, who entered the NFL as Dallas' first round pick in the 2010 draft, created countless highlight-reel moments and unforgettable memories during his eight-year tenure with the Cowboys.
Bryant joined Dallas when the franchise desperately needed a true No. 1 receiver, and the Texas native definitively fulfilled that role.
Over his nine-season NFL career, No. 88 amassed 537 receptions for 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns. As a Cowboy, Bryant recorded 531 receptions for 7,439 yards and set a franchise record with 73 touchdowns.
Between 2012-2014, Bryant made a compelling case as the league's best receiver, posting impressive numbers: 273 receptions for 3,935 yards and 41 touchdowns.
During his career, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy who became a Dallas Cowboy earned three Pro Bowl selections and a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2014.
TE Jason Witten
Saving the best for last, we arrive at a player many might consider a first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate.
Jason Witten, who played a franchise-record 255 games with the Cowboys, will undoubtedly earn his gold jacket after an illustrious 17-year career—16 of those seasons spent in Dallas.
Selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft, Witten developed into a team leader, a respected voice in the locker room, and a reliable security blanket for former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
Throughout his career, Witten amassed impressive statistics: 1,288 receptions, 13,046 yards, and 74 touchdowns.
Between 2007 and 2019, he exemplified durability and consistency, earning the title of "Iron Man" by starting a franchise-record 179 consecutive games.
Witten's illustrious career included 11 Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro nods, and the prestigious 2012 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Thank goodness Witten put weights in his pockets and "passed" his weigh-in early in his career. Otherwise, the great Bill Parcells might have had other plans, and you wouldn't be reading this right now.
