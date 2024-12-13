3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers square off in a Week 15 matchup that, while not a season-defining clash, still holds fantasy football significance.
Both teams are below .500, but there are still opportunities for key players to shine and help your fantasy roster.
Here are 3 Cowboys players who are strong starts for your fantasy football lineup for Sunday afternoon's matchup in Charlotte.
Brandon Aubrey, K
Brandon Aubrey has bounced back from a recent slump, connecting on two field goals and two extra points on Monday night.
The second year kicker has now made multiple field goals in three straight games and 11 times this season.
With the Panthers surrendering the most points in the NFL, Aubrey should have plenty of opportunities to please fantasy managers in Week 15.
Rico Dowdle, RB
The Cowboys' running game has roared to life in the past two games, giving the offense a much-needed spark.
A big reason for this success has been veteran back Rico Dowdle, who has rushed for 100 yards in consecutive games and the first Cowboy to do so since Tony Pollard in 2022.
Since Week 13, Dowdle has been the league leader in rushing yards with 243, yards after contact with 183, and carries of 10+ yards with 9, while ranking fourth in missed tackles forced with 10.
The Panthers have the worst run defense in the league, allowing an average of 170.1 yards per game, the highest in the NFL, and giving up 19 touchdowns, which is tied for second-most.
This sets the stage for Dowdle to potentially achieve his third consecutive 100-yard game, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished by a Cowboys running back since Ezekiel Elliott in 2019.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Monday night's contest against the Bengals was a refreshing sight for Cowboys fans, who saw wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catch a touchdown pass from Cooper Rush.
Lamb snapped a five-game scoring drought with a six-catch, 93-yard, one-TD performance against the Bengals.
Although the Panthers rank 12th allowing only 214.3 yards per game through the air, they have also permitted 24 passing touchdowns, tied for 27th in the league. This makes them potentially vulnerable to strong performance from Lamb.
