3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Saints
As I mentioned last week, for those who started Dallas Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey, it was a good call! Hopefully, that 66-yard attempt that he nailed (which didn't count) didn't cause you to miss out on any valuable points later on throughout Week One.
Now onto Week 2, the Cowboys will face the New Orleans Saints in their home opener with early momentum from last Sunday's win in Cleveland.
The Saints are coming off a dominating performance at home, but the Cowboys will certainly present a tougher matchup than the Panthers.
Here's a breakdown of the top three Cowboys picks to dominate your fantasy matchups for Week Two.
Cowboys Defense/ST
The Cowboys' defense and special teams looked strong in Week One and could have another good outing against the Saints.
They have the potential for generating turnovers and sacks, which can translate to valuable fantasy points which was the case last week with six sacks and two interceptions.
In leagues that reward return touchdowns, KaVontae Turpin's explosiveness adds an extra dimension of upside to this unit. Turpin is a threat every time he gets an opportunity in the return game.
WR CeeDee Lamb
In the season opener, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in five receptions for 61 yards on 10 targets. Despite a quiet second half due to the game's lopsided score, there's no reason to fret over Lamb's performance or his potential moving forward.
Now that Dak Prescott has been secured long-term, the tandem can focus on strengthening their on-field chemistry.
However, in Week 2, they will face a challenge in the form of the Saints defense which only allowed 135 passing yards in their season opener and ranked 10th overall in passing yards allowed last season.
The Cowboys' offense will pose a greater challenge for New Orleans than the Panthers, the Saints might be without four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, who sustained a hamstring injury last Sunday.
QB Dak Prescott
Despite becoming the NFL's highest-paid player, Dak Prescott's Week 1 fantasy performance left much to be desired.
The Cowboys' victory over the Browns saw him finish 19/32 for 179 yards and a single touchdown.
However, in Week 2, there is an opportunity for a potential rebound against the Saints at home. Prescott performed well at home last season, averaging nearly 25 fantasy points per game and throwing 25 of his 36 touchdown passes.
While the Saints fielded a top-10 pass defense last seasoThough New Orleans' Week 1 defensive stats might be skewed by their matchup against a struggling Carolina team, their top-10 ranking in passing yards allowed last season suggests a challenging matchup.
With Vegas predicting a high-scoring game, Prescott will likely need to air it out more, providing a chance to redeem his fantasy value.
