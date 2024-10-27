Cowboy Roundup: 3 key matchups vs 49ers; Big week for NFC East
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've finally made it to another game day.
It seemed like we may never get here, but after a long bye week and a week of constant discussion about what the team may or may not have addressed during said bye week, we are hours away from kickoff.
We may have to wait a little longer for the Sunday night primetime slot against the San Francisco 49ers, but let's hope those extra few hours of wait time are worth it.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds this weekend.
Big week for the NFC East
There could be some major swings in the NFC East title race during Week 8 and Blogging the Boys takes a look at what makes this such a big week around the division.
3 key matchups for Cowboys-49ers
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at three key matchups for Dallas against the 49ers, including a high-profile matchup between tight end Jake Ferguson and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
