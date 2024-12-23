3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys are better off missing the NFL playoffs
Heading into Week 16, multiple scenarios needed to unfold for the Dallas Cowboys to have had any chance, which was less than one percent, of making the playoffs.
All hope, if any, was laid to rest following the Washington Commanders' 36-33 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles; resulting in the Cowboys officially missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Dallas following a 26-24 victory on Sunday Night Football over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will conclude its season with consecutive NFC East matchups against the Eagles and Commanders, before entering the 2025 offseason.
While this outcome may seem like a bitter pill to swallow for the storied franchise, it could actually present a unique opportunity for long-term growth and improvement.
Here are three key reasons why missing the playoffs is actually beneficial.
Higher draft pick
When a team's season is over, that could only mean one thing: it's officially draft season.
For those who aren't optimistic about the Cowboys' recent winning stretch and prefered a higher draft pick, there is a good chance of that happening.
This is especially true considering that the three remaining teams on their schedule—the Buccaneers, Eagles, and Commanders—are all fighting for important playoff positions.
A subpar record of 6-11 should the Cowboys lose out, would result in a high draft selection, enabling the Cowboys to acquire a significant asset for the future.
Avoid the postseason embarrassment
The Cowboys consistently struggled against top-tier opponents from 2021 to 2023, despite making the playoffs.
That trend continued in 2024 with losses to teams like the Baltimore Ravens, the Eagles, the Houston Texans, and the Detroit Lions.
The argument is that if the playoff scenario had played out in favor of the Cowboys, and they clinched the number seven seed in the NFC playoffs, their first game would likely have been against the Lions, Eagles, or Vikings.
Likely, the Cowboys would not have fared well against those teams, and it’s uncertain whether fans would have favored the team's chances against those NFC powerhouses. However, if this were the case, you would still have to commend the team for their effort recovering from a dismal first half of the season.
Change is coming
Irrespective of the final outcome, it is anticipated that the organization will undergo substantial changes, potentially affecting the head coach, coordinators, assistant coaches, and the roster.
The key question is what changes disgruntled owner Jerry Jones will implement to improve his team in 2025.
McCarthy's job security has been in question all season. With an official playoff miss, it's uncertain if even a strong finish against a trio of challenging opponents would be enough to save his position. Jones may ultimately decide to move on from McCarthy, but only time will tell.
What if McCarthy gets retained? Then, one could expect plenty of staff changes to be made.
On the other side of things, Dallas will have plenty of big decisions to make in regards to the product on the field.
A losing season forces a much-needed introspection. It compels the Cowboys to conduct a thorough and honest evaluation of their current roster. Which players are consistently underperforming? What glaring weaknesses in specific areas of the team need to be prioritized?
This critical examination can lead to difficult but necessary decisions, such as cutting ties with underperforming veterans.
