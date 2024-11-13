3 reasons Cowboys should consider this defensive mind for head coach
As the Dallas Cowboys limp through a disappointing season, head coach Mike McCarthy's job security has become increasingly tenuous.
A disappointing season could prompt changes in Dallas, with owner Jerry Jones potentially looking for a new head coach.
MORE: Deion Sanders emerges as betting favorite for Cowboys head coaching job
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, legendary coach Bill Belichick, and former Cowboy and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders are expected to be in high demand for head coaching positions in 2025.
However, let's not forget that despite Johnson being the argubley the biggest coordinator name out there, the Lions have another notable name in line for a head coaching gig: defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who has emerged as an intriguing candidate.
The former Cowboys cornerback and current Lions coordinator possesses a unique blend of experience, knowledge, and a winning mentality that could make him an ideal fit for America's Team next season.
Here are three reasons why Jones should consider the Humble, Texas native as his next potential head coach.
A Bill Parcells Disciple and former Cowboy
Glenn's football lineage traces back to the legendary Bill Parcells, a coach renowned for his disciplined approach and ability to instill a winning culture.
Having played under Parcells during his time with the Cowboys in 2005 and 2006, Glenn absorbed the intricacies of the game and developed a strong foundation for his coaching career.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 11: Cowboys approach top 10
Furthermore, Glenn's time with the Cowboys provides him with a deep understanding of the organization's history, culture, and expectations.
This familiarity could give him an advantage over other potential candidates, allowing him to hit the ground running and implement his vision for the team.
A Rising Star in Coaching
Since transitioning to coaching, Glenn has quickly established himself as one of the brightest young defensive minds in the NFL.
The former first-round pick by the New York Jets in 1994 entered the coaching ranks in 2014 as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns.
MORE: Jerry Jones delusional take on Ezekiel Elliott will leave Cowboys fans speechless
Glenn then joined the New Orleans Saints from 2016 to 2020 as the defensive backs coach, where he helped develop players such as safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Von Bell, as well as four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
His tenure with the Detroit Lions has been particularly impressive, as he has transformed their defense into a formidable unit capable of shutting down high-powered offenses.
A Strong Defensive Identity
One of the most pressing issues for the Cowboys this season has been their inconsistent defensive performance, which has been shocking to say the least, considering Dallas fielded one of the most dominant defenses over the past three seasons.
Defensively, the Cowboys have faced several challenges. While injuries have played a significant role, they are allowing an average of 362.9 yards per game, ranking 26th in the league.
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: Sunday embarrassment fallout, Team's QB plans
Additionally, they have surrendered 152.1 rushing yards per game and 15 rushing touchdowns, both of which are the second worst in the league. The defense also gives up an average of 28.8 points per game, with only the Carolina Panthers allowing more.
Glenn's proven ability to build a dominant defense could be the key to unlocking the team's full potential. His emphasis on physicality, discipline, and turnovers aligns with the Cowboys' desired style of play.
Despite ranking 20th in total yards allowed, the Lions have limited their opponents to 100.8 rushing yards per game, ranking sixth in the league. They have allowed just 19 points per game, the eighth best, currently rank fourth in red zone defense, and field the number on third down defense in the league, allowing a 31.4 Defense third down percentage rate.
Overall, Glenn's combination of experience, knowledge, and passion for the game makes him a compelling option to lead the franchise into the future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys humiliating Week 10 loss to Eagles
7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10 Player of the Game