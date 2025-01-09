4 Mike Zimmer replacements Dallas Cowboys should consider
The Dallas Cowboys are at the forefront of coaching speculation within the NFL as the team remains undecided on the future of head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract officially expires next Tuesday.
While the head coach's name dominates headlines, it's important to remember the significant experience on this staff, particularly defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, a veteran who returned to the NFL this past season after a two-year hiatus.
After a year full of highs and lows defensively, Zimmer's unit turned things around late in the season and managed to finish third in sacks (52) and 12th in takeaways (22).
Similar to McCarthy, Zimmer's future is also uncertain. Will the Cowboys decide to keep his veteran leadership? Will he choose to step away, or will the team seek a new defensive strategist to build on the momentum gained from the late-season surge as they look toward 2025?
If a new face is the case let's take a look at four names the Cowboys could replace Zimmer with.
Matt Eberflus
One potential candidate is Matt Eberflus, a former head coach who led the Chicago Bears from 2022 to 2024 before being dismissed in November.
Eberflus has ties to the Cowboys organization, having previously served as their linebackers coach and passing game coordinator from 2011 to 2017.
Following his time in Dallas, Eberflus was hired as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2021.
Eberflus's impact in Indianapolis was truly transformative. When he took over as defensive coordinator, he inherited a Colts defense that had allowed 404 points in 2017, ranking as the second highest in the league. This unit also lacked any Pro Bowl or All-Pro talent prior to his arrival.
During his tenure as defensive coordinator with the Colts from 2018 to 2021, they consistently ranked among the league's best, finishing 11th or better in scoring defense three times.
Additionally, the Colts stood alone as the only NFL defense to achieve top-10 rankings in scoring, run defense, and takeaways in his final two seasons.
Al Harris
The plus side if Zimmer doesn't return is that the Cowboys have an in-house option replacement in defensive backs coach Al Harris.
Harris was hired as part of McCarthy's staff in 2020 and was given the title of assistant head coach prior to the start of the 2024 season.
During Dallas's run of wins between 2021 and 2023, amassing 36 wins over three seasons including two NFC East titles, Harris' defense back's played a pivotal role.
This period witnessed the rise of a dominant cornerback duo: Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, both NFL interception leaders in their respective seasons and recognized as one of the league's elite tandems.
Since 2020, the Cowboys have recorded an impressive 82 interceptions, with a remarkable 73 coming from their defensive backs the most in that span showcasing their incredible ball-hawking skills.
Dallas needs to act quickly, as all assistants are now free agents and can explore new opportunities.
Rex Ryan
For a truly wild card option, let's throw former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan into the mix.
His recent interview for the Jets' head coaching vacancy suggests the brash and boisterous coach still has a fire in his belly and a desire to return to the NFL.
In September, Ryan who has been with ESPN since 2017, believed he could have improved the Cowboys' struggling defense, which had allowed 89 points in its first three games, but felt that financial issues were a factor.
"I could've fixed [the Cowboys' defense] in a New York minute," Rex Ryan said onESPN's DiPietro and Rothenberg show. "But, that being said, they couldn't pony up the money, or I would've been there."
Interestingly, this situation could present itself again for Ryan, following in the footsteps of his younger brother, Rob, who held the position of Cowboys defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2012.
Robert Saleh
Likely the most coveted defensive mind on the open market is former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Saleh's Jets tenure was marked by more challenges than triumphs, ultimately leading to his dismissal in October 2024 after a disappointing 2-3 start to the season. He became the first NFL head coach to be fired this past year.
Despite the disappointing results, the Jets ranked fourth in points allowed in 2022, 12th in 2023, and were fifth just before his dismissal.
Before joining the Jets, Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2020, where he led a formidable defense in 2019.
That unit boasted the league's top-ranked pass defense, generated 48 sacks (fourth-most in the NFL), and surrendered just 19.4 points per game, propelling them to Super Bowl contention.
