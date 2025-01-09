4 reasons Mike McCarthy should consider leaving the Dallas Cowboys
The sands are slipping through the hourglass for head coach Mike McCarthy, as his contract with the Dallas Cowboys expires in a mere five days.
Dallas, after a 7-10 stumble in 2024, are now locked in a tense standoff with their head coach and his future, as a pivotal decision is looming large on McCarthy potentially remaining at the helm.
MORE: Mike McCarthy linked to another NFC team as Jerry Jones drags his feet
However, one of the most pressing questions to consider: does the Super Bowl winning coach desire to remain in Dallas, or is he more interested in exploring opportunities elsewhere?
This thought may have gained urgency after the Chicago Bears expressed significant interest in interviewing McCarthy, a request the Cowboys ultimately denied earlier this week.
While there's mutual interest in McCarthy's return to the Star, here are four factors that could potentially lead him to wanting out of Dallas and to explore other opportunities.
Playoff Woes
McCarthy's tenure in Dallas has been marked by regular season success but consistently disappointing playoff performances.
Let's not forget, the Cowboys' playoff struggles extend far beyond the current coaching regime, dating back to 1996, indicating that the team's postseason woes are a complex issue with multiple contributing factors.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes bold prediction for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign
McCarthy has guided the Cowboys to a 49-35 regular season record in five seasons, including three consecutive 12-5 campaigns from 2021 to 2023. However, the team's postseason success has been limited, with only one playoff victory (against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022) in four appearances.
During his time with the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy was accustomed to achieving postseason success. However, his lack of success in the playoffs now could lead him to seek a fresh start with a franchise that offers a clearer path to a Super Bowl title.
Offensive Personnel Limitations
Despite boasting a roster of talented players throughout his tenure, the Cowboys' offense regressed under McCarthy this past season. This decline can be attributed, in part, to questionable personnel decisions made by the front office, particularly heading into the 2024 season.
From 2021 to 2023, the Cowboys offense consistently ranked among the NFL's top 10 in both points scored and total yards.
MORE: Cowboys make 'no-brainer' first-round pick in new 2025 NFL mock draft
However, after leading the league in scoring in 2023 with 29.9 points per game, the Cowboys experienced a significant regression in 2024, scoring just 20.6 points per game and ranking 21st in the league.
Injuries were certainly a factor, but questionable offseason decisions also contributed.
The Cowboys' potent rushing attack, a hallmark of their past success, sputtered this season following the departure of Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard. At least Rico Dowdle gave them some life late in the season.
Instead of addressing the void with a dynamic playmaker like Derrick Henry, the front office opted to re-sign a declining Ezekiel Elliott, a decision that had been widely criticized and exemplifies the team's many and recently questionable personnel choices.
Let's not overlook the lack of a quality number two option alongside All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb, who is the only offensive threat the Cowboys possess that creates nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators before a game.
The struggle to construct a potent offense—especially for a coach known for his offensive mindset and who possibily has little say in making decisons—might result in frustration.
This could prompt McCarthy to seek a change of environment, possibly with a team that prioritizes a more dynamic offensive strategy or provides greater freedom in personnel decisions.
Attractive Alternatives
An attractive head coaching opening hinges on several key factors, including roster talent, personnel decision-making power, salary cap flexibility, ownership stability, and draft capital.
At 61 years old, McCarthy may be seeking a situation with a team possessing the assets to contend for a championship or demonstrating a clear trajectory towards sustained success.
MORE: What Cowboys denying Bears interview request means for Mike McCarthy
If teams like the Bears, who possess a promising young quarterback, stable ownership, a healthy salary cap, and a high draft pick, express interest in McCarthy once his contract expires on January 14th, he may be tempted to explore those opportunities.
The allure of a fresh challenge and the potential for a more competitive environment elsewhere could prove difficult to resist.
Jerry Jones' Influence
Jerry Jones' hands-on ownership style is well-known. While this approach can have its advantages, it can also lead to tension with the head coach. This was evident in August when reports emerged that McCarthy was "fed up" with his boss.
Regardless of who coaches the Cowboys, Jones will ultimately hold the reins of power and final say on all decisions.
MORE: Jerry Jones will complete villain arc if Cowboys still let Mike McCarthy go
As McCarthy's future with the team remains uncertain, one must consider whether any potential successor, from seasoned veterans like Mike Vrabel to highly sought-after young coaches like Detroit's Ben Johnson, could successfully navigate the complexities of working alongside Jones' significant influence.
Probably best seek advice from hall of famers Jimmy Johnson and Bill Parcells when it comes to that topic.
McCarthy may prefer a less involved owner, allowing for greater autonomy in making key personnel and strategic decisions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were
Dallas Cowboys' latest coaching news comes with embarrasing twist
Why Dallas Cowboys need to restructure Dak Prescott's deal immediately
How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
Micah Parsons makes bold prediction for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc