4 reasons the 2024 season will be a failure for the Cowboys
Training camp season is upon us, which means soon enough, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field for a regular season game.
This is the time of year when everyone makes their predictions and believes that their team has the best path to the Super Bowl. But what if you aren't so sure that your Cowboys have what it takes this season to win the big one?
Here are four reasons the 2024 season will be a failure in Dallas.
4. Offensive Line Drop Off
The Cowboys have two massive holes to fill on the offensive line. Two problems that the organization hopes to solve this upcoming season by plugging in 2024 NFL Draft selections Tyler Guyton and potentially Cooper Beebe.
However, if the young talent looking to fill the left tackle and center position are not ready for the NFL challenge, than the Cowboys could be in for a long season.
The Cowboys need to be better than their 2023 rankings at run blocking, which PFF had them ranked as the 22nd-best team.
3. Backfield Backfire
The franchise had a chance to make a splash in free agency by landing a name like Derrick Henry. Instead, the franchise looked to an old friend in Ezekiel Elliot and have hopes of Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn to run the unit by committee.
If this backfires, the Cowboys are putting a lot of pressure on Dak Prescott and the passing game. But hey, that's why they are going to pay him the big bucks, right?
2. No Lamb, big problem
Dallas has one of the best wide receivers in the game, CeeDee Lamb. However, the issue is that they only have one of the best receivers.
The Cowboys are paper thin at the skill positions and need someone to step up. They also need to sign their prized receiver as soon as possible if they want to have any success on offense.
Without Lamb, this season could be the one that sinks the ship.
1. No clog in the middle
The Cowboys were in the middle of the pack when it came to stopping the run last season. The franchise ranked 17th overall in rushing yards gained aganst them at 1,910 yards.
One player that could make or break the Cowboys'whoagainst rushing defense is Mazi Smith.
Smith had an abysmal 2023. If that trend continues this season, the Cowboys could find themselves once again struggling to stop the run.
