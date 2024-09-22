4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys' late-game comeback effort came up just short, as the team dropped their Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens 28-25.
The Cowboys showed a no-quit attitude, but in the end, the deficit was too big for Dallas.
Here are 4 takeaways from the soul crushing defeat.
4. Money Men Looking Flustered
The Cowboys front office let Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb know this is their franchise, as the duo just earned massive pay raises. However, for three quarters on Sunday, the franchise's pillars looked lost in every possible way.
Yes, the Cowboys had a chance at the end, but playing catch-up is never going to be a winning recipe.
3. A Shining Star
A lot went wrong on Sunday, but it's okay to celebrate the strongest weapon the Cowboys have. Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey continued to show off his boot, nailing a 65-yard field goal in the first quarter.
If the team had a chance at a game-tying field goal at the end, one has to think Aubrey would have been up for the challenge.
2. They Just Kept Running, And Running
I think Derrick Henry got his message across to everyone in Dallas who might have thought he had nothing left in the tank. Henry led all rushers with 25 carries and 151 yards on the day.
The Ravens running back also found the endzone two times on the ground and once in the air. Henry's performance is just another reminder of what could have been in Dallas.
1. Anyone There?
While the Ravens were running all over the field, the Cowboys' backfield couldn't get out of the starting gates.
The Cowboys finished with 51 total rushing yards, once again proving that the unit currently in Dallas has not, and will not, be the answer to the rushing attack.
