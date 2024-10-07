4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys massive Week 5 win over Steelers
It took until Monday morning, but the Dallas Cowboys picked up an impressive win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys didn't seal the game until mere seconds remained on the clock, taking the game 20-17.
Here are four takeaways from the Cowboys victory:
4. Tolbert Steps Up
No Brandin Cooks meant the Cowboys needed a receiver to step up in his absence. Jalen Tolbert was that receiver. Tolbert led the Cowboys in receiving yards with 87, but it was his game-winning touchdown in the fourth that had Cowboys fans around the world celebrating Monday morning.
3. Banged Up Defense Impresses
Cowboys nation was worried about the state of the defense, as Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence were unavailable on Sunday night. However, the guys who suited up made sure they wouldn't be forgotten.
A great performance from DeMarvion Overshown, Linval Joseph, and Eric Kendricks was enough to hold the Steelers' offense to 17 points.
2. Dowdle Shows Life
Everyone around the franchise has been chirping about a change at running back. Rico Dowdle must have heard that noise as the Cowboys running back had his best game of the season. Dowdle finished with 87 yards on the ground and a massive 22-yard touchdown reception that changed the complexion of the game.
1. Up & Down Dak
It wasn't his best game, but in the end, Dak Prescott led the Cowboys down the field to their third victory of the season. Prescott had three turnovers on the day, but when it mattered, the Cowboys quarterback delivered, firing two touchdowns that would be the difference in the game.
