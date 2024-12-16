Who were the 5 highest-graded Cowboys in Week 15 according to PFF?
The Dallas Cowboys won for the third time in their past four games, knocking off the Carolina Panthers by a final score of 30-14.
It was a full team effort with both sides of the ball stepping up throughout the game. Defensively, Osa Odighizuwa was the one who stood out as a difference-maker while Rico Dowdle carried the load on offense.
MORE: Trevon Diggs injury update spells bad news for Cowboys' 2025 defense
That’s why it’s no surprise to see Odighizuwa earn the highest PFF grade for Dallas in Week 15 with Dowdle also cracking the top five.
Odighizuwa had a grade of 91.2 with Dowdle securing an 80.2.
They were No. 1 and No. 2 in a tweet from PFF, where they required 25 snaps. In theirs, Donovan Wilson and Jourdan Lewis replaced Carl Lawson and Jalen Brooks.
They didn’t meet the snap minimum but Brooks had an impressive touchdown reception while Lawson recorded his 5th sack of the season.
Also earning some love was Eric Kendricks who had 5 tackles, a pass defense, and an interception.
