Who were the 5 highest-graded Cowboys in Week 15 according to PFF?

The grades are in for Week 15 and these 5 Cowboys stood out among their teammates against Carolina.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) celebrates with running back Rico Dowdle (23) after catching a touchdown pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) celebrates with running back Rico Dowdle (23) after catching a touchdown pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys won for the third time in their past four games, knocking off the Carolina Panthers by a final score of 30-14.

It was a full team effort with both sides of the ball stepping up throughout the game. Defensively, Osa Odighizuwa was the one who stood out as a difference-maker while Rico Dowdle carried the load on offense.

That’s why it’s no surprise to see Odighizuwa earn the highest PFF grade for Dallas in Week 15 with Dowdle also cracking the top five.

Odighizuwa had a grade of 91.2 with Dowdle securing an 80.2.

They were No. 1 and No. 2 in a tweet from PFF, where they required 25 snaps. In theirs, Donovan Wilson and Jourdan Lewis replaced Carl Lawson and Jalen Brooks.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) catches a touchdown pass. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

They didn’t meet the snap minimum but Brooks had an impressive touchdown reception while Lawson recorded his 5th sack of the season.

Also earning some love was Eric Kendricks who had 5 tackles, a pass defense, and an interception.

Randy Gurzi
