5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 6-8 with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 by a score of 30-14.
It was a complete victory where they were able to move the ball with ease on the ground while also spreading the ball around through the air. Cooper Rush shook off an early turnover and wound up with 214 yards and three touchdown passes.
MORE: Would the Cowboys seriously consider trading Micah Parsons in 2025?
They're now 5-2 on the road and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. The playoffs might be out of reach but Dallas can still wind up with a winning season — if they win out. Before getting too far ahead of ourselves, let's look at who stood out as winners and losers in Week 15.
Winner: Jalen Brooks, WR
Jalen Brooks has been flashing his potential since being selected in the seventh round out of South Carolina last season. On Sunday, he finally scored his first career touchdown.
Brooks made his way across the field and made a sliding catch in traffic to extend the lead to 24-7. It was his only catch of the game but it was one he will never forget.
Loser: Chuma Edoga, LT
Dallas was on their way to scoring on the opening drive after CeeDee Lamb caught a short pass and turned it into a 25-yard gain. That would have moved the ball to the Carolina 32-yard line had it not been for a penalty from Chuma Edoga.
The starting left tackle was hit with a pre-snap penalty for not lining up on the line of scrimmage. That pushed them all the way back to the Dallas 38, resulting in a punt a couple of plays later.
Winner: Marist Liufau, LB
Losing DeMarvion Overshown is a tough blow, no matter how you look at it. The one silver lining for Dallas, however, is the presence of Marist Liufau. He recorded 1.5 sacks last week, showing off his playmaking skills. On Sunday, the rookie was at it again, forcing a fumble to kill a promising frist drive for Carolina.
Liufau had six tackles including one for a loss as he continues to prove he was worth the third-round pick spent to bring him to Big D.
Winner: Osa Odighizuwa, DT
Dallas was up by just three points in the first half, thanks in large part to a fumble from Cooper Rush. Needing a spark to get the momentum back, Osa Odighizuwa delivered.
MORE: Cowboys attempt 70-yard FG before halftime, and it wasn't close to the uprights
The underrated pass rusher broke past his blocker to record a strip sack on the first drive of the third quarter. The fumble by Bryce Young was recovered by Chauncey Golston, leading to a Dallas touchdown and 17-7 lead.
Odighizuwa wasn't done there either as he continued to generate pressure on Young, finishing with one sack and four QB hits.
Loser: Andrew Booth, CB
Dallas had a chance to put the game completely away with a 27-7 lead. Carolina was throwing a desperation pass on fourth-and-long and they ended up getting a first down thanks to a penalty. There were actually two with Carl Lawson being flagged for a late hit on Bryce Young but cornerback Andrew Booth was called for a blatant pass interference.
That ended up being a 20 yard penalty, moving the ball to the Dallas five-yard line. Carolina scored, making it a 27-14 game. They still won, but it should have been over much quicker.
Winner: CeeDee Lamb, WR
CeeDee Lamb has battled a shoulder injury all season but he didn't let that stop him from making history. He took a screen pass from Cooper Rush 20 yards and crossed the 1,000-yard mark in the process. He's now the first player in franchise history to record that many yards in four of his first five years in the league.
Lamb continued to dominate on that drive, closing it out with an acrobatic 14-yard touchdown.
He ended up with 116 yards and a touchdon on nine receptions.
Winner: Rico Dowdle, RB
It's hard to imagine what kept Dallas from feeding Rico Dowdle earlier in the season. He's finally being given the ball like a lead back and just ripped off his third consecutive 100-yard game.
This time, he went for 149 yards on 25 attempts — which is 6.0 yards per carry. Dowdle now has 880 yards on the season and would be well over 1,000 if they didn't try and force Ezekiel Elliott onto the offense to kick off the season.
