6 Dallas Cowboys players land in 10 top at positions in Pro Bowl voting
The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL season, but that didn't stop some players from standing out.
This week, early Pro Bowl voting was released and the Cowboys are well-represented.
As Cowboys Nation has seen throughout the year, special teams has been a bright spot each and every week, and that was reflected in the Pro Bowl voting.
MORE: 5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
Six Cowboy players landed in the top 10 of their respective positions.
KaVontae Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl in 2022, was the top vote-getter for return specialists. Brandon Aubrey was the second-highest vote-getter among kickers.
Other players to land in the top 10 at their positions were wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (5th), offensive guard Zack Martin (6th), fullback Hunter Luepke (6th), and long snapper Trent Sieg (10th).
So, while it has been a struggle, there are some spots on the roster the Cowboys faithful can enjoy.
And, on another positive note, the team enters December on a two-game winning streak and with an outside chance to reach the postseason. Let's see how it all plays out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
Who is the Dallas Cowboys MVP so far this season?
5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13