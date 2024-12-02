Cowboys Country

6 Dallas Cowboys players land in 10 top at positions in Pro Bowl voting

The Dallas Cowboys are well-represented in early Pro Bowl voting, with six players landing in the top 10 at their respective positions.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL season, but that didn't stop some players from standing out.

This week, early Pro Bowl voting was released and the Cowboys are well-represented.

As Cowboys Nation has seen throughout the year, special teams has been a bright spot each and every week, and that was reflected in the Pro Bowl voting.

Six Cowboy players landed in the top 10 of their respective positions.

KaVontae Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl in 2022, was the top vote-getter for return specialists. Brandon Aubrey was the second-highest vote-getter among kickers.

Other players to land in the top 10 at their positions were wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (5th), offensive guard Zack Martin (6th), fullback Hunter Luepke (6th), and long snapper Trent Sieg (10th).

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches the football for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

So, while it has been a struggle, there are some spots on the roster the Cowboys faithful can enjoy.

And, on another positive note, the team enters December on a two-game winning streak and with an outside chance to reach the postseason. Let's see how it all plays out.

Josh Sanchez
