7 Dallas Cowboys head coaching candidates so ridiculous it may work
The Dallas Cowboys, a franchise accustomed to high expectations and dramatic storylines, have hit a significant roadblock midway through the 2024 season.
With a 3-4 record, the Cowboys find themselves in unfamiliar territory after three consecutive 12-5 finishes under head coach Mike McCarthy. The pressure is mounting on both the team and McCarthy to salvage the season and potentially secure his job.
Owner Jerry Jones made it clear earlier this month that a coaching change mid season is not in consideration.
“I’m not considering that.” Jones told Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com on October 13. “I’m not ready to talk about changes right now.”
Fast forward two weeks and two losses later and the seat for McCarthy who is in his final season under contract as head coach, continues to heat up.
Should Dallas part ways with the veteran coach, the ideal candidate may seem obvious, but the Cowboys have a history of surprising choices. Here are seven outlandish yet intriguing options that could shake up the landscape in Big D.
Jerry Jones
Let’s begin with the most notable point: Jerry Jones stepping in as head coach? Now that’s an unexpected twist! Jones has long been recognized as one of the most hands-on owners in sports, having called the shots since purchasing the team back in 1989.
It's unlikely we'll see him on the sidelines, because fans already see and hear enough of the hall of famer every where he goes. However, it's always fun to speculate, especially when it comes to the unpredictable world of America's Team.
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders, the charismatic and flamboyant former NFL star, has quickly made a name for himself as a dynamic college football coach. His high-profile move to Colorado has generated significant buzz and raised questions about his potential future in the NFL.
While Sanders has expressed disinterest in coaching at the NFL level, his unique blend of charisma, recruiting prowess, and innovative coaching style could make him an intriguing option for the Cowboys. His ability to connect with players and generate excitement could revitalize the franchise.
Tony Romo
Tony Romo is an intriguing candidate for the Cowboys' potential head coaching position. His sharp football mind, combined with his experience as a quarterback, could make him a valuable asset.
Romo's charisma and talent for connecting with players could make him a successful head coach. While it's a long shot, given that the former Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback has found considerable success in the broadcast booth, it's certainly worth considering.
Pete Carroll
Jerry Jones has a history of hiring older coaches, such as Barry Switzer, Bill Parcells, and Wade Phillips.
Pete Carroll, the longtime head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, is recognized for his distinctive coaching philosophy, which prioritizes player development, positive reinforcement, and a strong team culture. Although his methods may seem unconventional, they have been highly effective, resulting in multiple Super Bowl appearances and a championship.
However, while Carroll's approach has been successful in Seattle, it's unclear how well it would translate to a different organization, particularly one with a different roster and fan base. Additionally, his age (73) and the Seahawks' recent decline in performance could raise questions about his ability to continue leading a top-tier NFL team.
Despite these potential challenges, Carroll's experience, leadership skills, and innovative approach make him an intriguing candidate for any team looking for a proven winner.
Nick Saban
While Nick Saban is undoubtedly one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, his transition to the NFL has been less successful. His stint with the Miami Dolphins was marked by inconsistency and ultimately led to his departure.
However, Saban's meticulous approach to the game, his ability to develop talent, and his relentless pursuit of excellence could potentially translate to the NFL. If he were to ever consider a return to the league, the Cowboys, with their deep pockets and passionate fanbase, would undoubtedly be an attractive destination.
At the moment, the legendary coach appears to be enjoying his time on College GameDay.
Bill Belichick
From a national championship coach in Saban to now a Super Bowl-winning coach in Bill Belichick, the idea of the future hall of famer coaching the Cowboys might seem outlandish, but it's not entirely impossible. The legendary coach is known for his disciplined, no-nonsense approach, which could instill a much-needed sense of order in Dallas.
What makes this situation a controversial one is whether a mind like Belichick's can effectively work with someone like Jones, who is known for having a strong influence over all football decisions. Do Cowboys fans want to potentially experience another rift between a legendary coach and owner?
Perhaps Belichick should reach out to his old friend Jimmy Johnson for advice on this matter.
Skip Bayless
No, this will never happen, but hey, who said you can't have fun? You know, Skip Bayless would be an intriguing choice for the Cowboys' head coach. His fiery personality and outspoken nature could definitely bring some energy to the team.
His extensive knowledge of the Cowboys may provide a unique perspective on how to lead the team. While it’s an unconventional choice, the Cowboys have always embraced unconventional methods!
You may be curious about the origin of this unusual idea. Back in September, Bovada listed the odds for the next head coach of the Cowboys, with Bayless coming in last at +100000 odds.
