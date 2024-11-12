7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider
The Dallas Cowboys are currently in shambles and are closer to the number one pick in the draft than playoff contention.
The team needs a change in leadership, with Mike McCarthy failing to reduce penalties, improve the running game, and make sound decisions overall.
The smart move for the Cowboys would be to fire McCarthy now and begin the search for their next head coach. Here are seven head coaching candidates the Cowboys should consider.
7. Kliff Kingsbury
The idea of signing one of the most creative minds in football is even more appealing when considering that the Cowboys would be luring him away from his current role with division rival Washington.
Kliff Kingsbury’s first NFL head coaching stint with the Cardinals wasn’t particularly successful, yielding just one playoff appearance in four seasons, but it's fair to say that he didn’t have the talent needed to fully execute his vision.
Kingsbury would bring the Cowboys an offensive approach more in tune with today’s NFL, potentially unlocking the Cowboys offense.
6. Mike Vrabel
Although Mike Vrabel didn’t finish his tenure with the Tennessee Titans on a high note, he still managed to lead the team to an AFC Championship appearance—something the Cowboys haven’t achieved since 1996.
Vrabel’s 54-45 record in Tennessee is impressive, especially given the limited talent surrounding Derrick Henry and Jeffery Simmons.
He knows how to win with a strong running game, and hiring him, along with drafting Ashton Jeanty, could be the boost the Cowboys need to get back into playoff contention.
5. Aaron Glenn
Aaron Glenn has transformed the Detroit Lions’ defense into one of the NFL’s top run-stopping units. Under Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys' greatest weakness has consistently been their inability to stop the run, making Glenn an intriguing candidate.
He interviewed for multiple head coaching positions last season but didn’t land a role. Given the Lions’ success this year, it’s likely his window of availability as a head coach is closing fast, as he’s almost certain to secure a head coaching job this offseason.
4. Ben Johnson
Ben Johnson is likely the most expensive and sought-after option for a head coach, making him an unlikely candidate for the Cowboys.
Even if Jerry Jones were assured that hiring Johnson for $15 million a year would guarantee at least one Super Bowl, it’s uncertain whether Jones would make the move, given how little he has paid past coaches.
It's been a long time since Jones said, "there is no substitute for winning," and his focus now seems more centered on yearly revenue than on winning championships.
3. Robert Saleh
Given the Jets' recent performance, it's fair to say that Robert Saleh’s tenure with the team was more successful than it appeared. Although he was fired after a 2-3 start, the Jets have gone 1-4 without him, suggesting he wasn’t the main issue.
Saleh would be a strong head coaching candidate and an even better defensive coordinator, bringing the fire the Cowboys need right now. However, to succeed in Dallas, he’d need to be paired with a great offensive coordinator to make up for what he lacks on the offensive end
2. Deion Sanders
The last time Deion Sanders moved to Dallas, the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. As a former player, he understands what it means to be a Dallas Cowboy, with all the media attention and high expectations that come with it.
This experience makes him an ideal candidate for the Cowboys' head coaching role. He’s been through the circus in Dallas and emerged victorious, bringing the mindset and work ethic the team needs to succeed.
While he’d need strong coordinators to support him, Deion could be the leader the Cowboys players look up to and rally around.
1. Bill Belichick
Who better to lead the Cowboys than a coach who’s won six Super Bowls? While some believe the game has passed Bill Belichick by, it’s worth noting that he’s just six years removed from his last championship.
However, he’s still an unlikely candidate for Dallas, as Jerry Jones is unlikely to grant Belichick complete control over the roster.
Belichick has always been his own decision-maker, and he wouldn’t accept a role where he’s a puppet. Ultimately, it would depend on whether Jones could set his own ego aside to bring in Belichick.
