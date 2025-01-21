7 upcoming FAs Cowboys should consider from Conference Championships
The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new head coach and culture to lead them out of a nearly 30-year championship drought.
With a new coaching staff on the horizon and 25 players set to hit free agency, the team is in for a massive overhaul. As they look to reshape their roster and move forward, one key factor will be bringing in a head coach with playoff experience to guide them.
But it’s not just about leadership—the Cowboys should also target players who have proven themselves in high-stakes games.
Here are 7 free agents playing in the Conference Championship games that the Cowboys should consider adding to their roster.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
The Cowboys have two wide receivers set to hit free agency, making the signing of a wide receiver a top priority this offseason. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys’ receiving corps is still young and developing.
Adding a veteran like DeAndre Hopkins would not only provide a reliable target but also offer valuable mentorship to these up-and-coming players. Hopkins still has plenty left in the tank, recording 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns this past season.
He remains a dependable playmaker, providing Dak Prescott with a sure-handed receiving threat who won’t struggle with drops the way some of the Cowboys’ other receivers have in recent years. At this point in his career Hopkins should be a cheap target for the Cowboys to consider.
Amari Cooper, WR, Buffalo Bills
After making the Pro Bowl last season, Amari Cooper seems to be declining fast; however, he is still a smooth route-runner and a great deep threat.
The Cowboys' only deep threat, Brandin Cooks, is set to hit free agency. While Cooper may be declining, he certainly provides a better deep threat than Cooks.
Cooper obviously also has experience with Prescott, and after seeing the way the offense performed this season, adding players who already have chemistry with the team would be a great way to rebuild Prescott's confidence.
Rasul Douglas, CB, Buffalo Bills
Rasul Douglas is a strong and physical cornerback capable of playing both as a slot corner and on the perimeter. His physicality provides a change of pace from the aggressive, playmaking style of DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs.
Douglas has also been notably durable throughout his career, which becomes an important factor for the Cowboys, especially with Diggs and Bland recovering from major injuries.
With four cornerbacks set to hit free agency—including standout slot corner Jourdan Lewis—adding Douglas would address the need for depth. He would be a solid replacement for Lewis in the slot and also has the versatility to start on the outside if either Diggs or Bland were to get injured.
Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Zack Baun has come out of nowhere this season for the Eagles, recording more tackles than he did in his entire four-year stint with the New Orleans Saints. This season, Baun has accumulated 151 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and an interception.
A versatile linebacker, Baun primarily plays as an inside linebacker, though much of his experience also comes from special teams. With Eric Kendricks set to hit free agency, Baun could provide an upgrade for the Cowboys at inside linebacker.
Additionally, with DeMarvion Overshown suffering his second major injury early in his career, it would be wise for the Cowboys to bolster their linebacker depth, and Baun would be an ideal candidate to do so.
Jeremy Chinn, SS, Washington Commanders
The Cowboys have two safeties, Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell, set to hit free agency, and in 2026, hard-hitting strong safety Donovan Wilson will also become a free agent.
With significant questions looming at the safety position, Dallas will urgently need to add depth. Jeremy Chinn would be an immediate upgrade over Wilson.
Chinn excels in coverage, an area where Wilson has struggled, particularly against tight ends and running backs. Chinn’s versatility also stands out—he can play linebacker, where the Cowboys are thin, cover slot receivers, and still be a physical tackler like Wilson.
Marquise Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
The Cowboys have not had an elite deep threat since trading Amari Cooper after the 2021 season. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is an explosive deep threat who can immediately open up the Cowboys' offense.
His speed forces defenses to respect him, creating more opportunities for CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson in single coverage. Brown’s value is currently at an all-time low after battling injuries for most of this season, which could make him a bargain for the Cowboys.
Despite the injury setbacks, he signed a modest $7 million deal last year, making him a cheaper and more promising option than Brandin Cooks, who has been underwhelming over the past two seasons.
Nick Bolton, MLB, Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Bolton has been the starting middle linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs for the past four seasons, winning two Super Bowls and reaching four AFC Championships—accomplishments that surpass what the entire Cowboys roster has achieved.
Given the Cowboys' injury issues and lack of depth at linebacker, Bolton would be an elite pickup. He would provide an immediate boost to the Cowboys’ run defense, instantly becoming their best run stopper.
Bolton already has 42 stuffs in just 57 games with the Chiefs, showcasing his ability to fill gaps and make key tackles at or near the line of scrimmage. His leadership and experience in big-game situations would also add significant value to Dallas' defense.
