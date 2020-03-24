A Dak Prescott Prediction: How is 'America's Team' Faring in NFL Free Agency?

DALLAS - NFL Free Agency seems crazier this year. Maybe it’s because we don’t have much else going on amid the COVID-19-induced sports hiatus. When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, we’ve got you covered with an up-to-date Cowboys tracker.

Plus, articles and videos on Travis Frederick's shocking retirement, a big-bodied defensive tackle the Cowboys are closing in on, the latest on Amari Cooper's loyalty and more.

Are the Cowboys set up for success in 2020? What does it all mean?! Here are the answers to three questions you may be asking yourself right now. Check out the videos below.

1. Dak Prescott Prediction

The situation between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott remains semi-unresolved. The Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott and maintain their priority is to sign Prescott to a long-term deal. What is next in this scenario? Watch the video below for a Prescott prediction.

2. How much does being "America's Team" help in NFL Free Agency? Or is it a hinderance?

When I comes to attracting free agents, the Dallas Cowboys have something now other team has, and I'm not talking about owner Jerry Jones.

The "America's Team" brand reaches across the globe, making the Cowboys the most valuable sports team. Does being ‘America’s Team’ help Cowboys attract free agents?

3. Is Randy Gregory reinstatement a good idea? Why now?

Gregory was suspended indefinitely in February of 2019 for violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He has officially filed for reinstatement and now, it is all eyes on commissioner Roger Goodell. But is this a good move for the Cowboys?

Thank you for enjoying our coverage of the Dallas Cowboys on CowboysSI.com!