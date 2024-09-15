A dissatisfied Jerry Jones could only watch as Cowboys stumble in home opener
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a shocking defeat in their home opener, falling to the New Orleans Saints 44-19. The lopsided loss left Cowboys owner Jerry Jones visibly disappointed, but resolute in his belief that the team will rebound.
"This is early, very very early," Jones stated after the game. And we certainly didn’t see it coming. Obviously we’ve got a lot of room for improvement here.”
The Cowboys, entering their home opener with high expectations, looked out of sync on both sides of the ball. The Saints offense carved up the Dallas defense, while the Cowboys struggled to generate consistent offense.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' abysmal loss vs. Saints in Week 2
The defense surrendered a staggering 432 yards and allowed the Saints to score on 4 out of 5 red zone possessions. Meanwhile, the offense fell flat, failing to score 20 points at home for the first time since Week One of the 2022 season.
Despite the early setback, Jones remains optimistic. "We will correct this," he declared. "We will improve."
The Cowboys will look to bounce back next week as they will be back at home to face the Baltimore Ravens.
While the afternoon left a sour taste, Jones' words echo the sentiment within the organization - this is just one game, and there's plenty of football left.
