Cowboy Roundup: Advice for Coach Prime, Biggest issues entering 2025
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here and the Cowboys faithful will have to sit at home and watch the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders take the field with former Cowboys assistants in their respective games, but maybe Jerry Jones has something cooking.
During Wild Card Weekend, Jerry was dominating the headlines with the head coaching shenanigans before officially parting ways with Mike McCarthy before the Wild Card finale, so maybe we will get some developments on the coaching front this weekend.
MORE: Adam Schefter drops bomb on Cowboys' hopes of blockbuster coaching hire
The Cowboys conducted a virtual interview with Kellen Moore on Friday and will reportedly interview former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and defensive guru Leslie Frazier, so maybe another interview will get announced in the next 48 hours.
Coach Prime, anyone?
While we wait to see what wild stories the Cowboys find themselves involved in this weekend, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web. Indulge.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching search has 'very strong candidate' emerge
Cowboys' biggest issues entering 2025
While the Cowboys are in the middle of their search for a new head coach, there are other major issues at hand for the team. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the biggest issues for the Cowboys outside of the head coach.
Jason Garrett gives advice to Deion Sanders on Cowboys job
One man who knows what comes with being head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is Jason Garrett, and he's offering up advice to Deion Sanders with Coach Prime's name floating in the head coaching discussions.
