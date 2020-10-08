SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Ailing Tyron Smith Considering Season-Long Cowboys Shutdown

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys in-public pronouncements on the health of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith are so rosy that on a Thursday morning that would eventually see Smith not practicing with the team here at The Star, coach Mike McCarthy actually said Smith is “further back than he was at this time last week. That would be the best way to describe it."

But it appears Smith’s aching neck, and maybe opinions outside of Cowboys management, disagree with the sugary diagnosis from the Dallas front office.

Smith is in fact “gathering medical opinions on his neck after a setback, and one option being considered is shutting down for the season,” per a Thursday afternoon report via NFL Network.

The conflict in the two pieces of news - one coming from reliable reporters with NFL Network and the other coming from a new head coach who starting with “Camp Cover-Up” has been less than generous with the truth about even questions as innocuous as those about who might be the first-team punt returner - are concerning in a number of ways.

READ MORE: Injury Update: Vander Esch News; Cowboys Hope Starting CB Returns

READ MORE: Xavier Woods Explains - And Admits - Cowboys 'Lack Of Effort'

Of primary concern at this point, obviously, is the well-being of Tyron Smith, with NFL Network reporting that his “status is up in the air.” A next-level issue is Dallas’ ability to duct-tape together an offensive line already missing the other tackle, La’el Collins, done for the season after undergoing hip surgery this week.

And then - despite the fact that the Dallas Cowboys boast some of the finest medical personnel and training experts in the world - comes one more level, a level at which a professional football team needs to demonstrate that not only does it know what it’s doing when it comes to the health of its players ... 

But also that it knows what it’s saying.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Injury Update: Vander Esch Works; Dallas Cowboys Hope Starting CB Returns Vs. Giants

Injury Update: The Dallas Cowboys See Positives From Leighton Vander Esch at Thursday's Practice And Hope A Starting CB Is Able To Return To The Lineup For The NFL Week 5 Visit From The Giants

Mike Fisher

Xavier Woods Explains - And Admits - Cowboys 'Lack Of Effort'

With An Honesty That Does Him No Favors, Xavier Woods Explains Away His Dallas Cowboys' Defensive 'Lack Of Effort'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Practice Report: Gregory On-Field Work - 1st Time Since 2018 Playoffs

A Good Day Here Inside The Star: Randy Gregory's 1st Day Back At Dallas Cowboys Practice ... Our Full Report on his first On-Field Work Since 2018 Playoffs

Mike Fisher

What's Latest On Cowboys Ex David Irving NFL Reinstatement?

Dallas Cowboys Ex David Irving Wants His NFL Reinstatement Ruling To Come This Month

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Have QB Questions? Nah; Check Out Washington Turmoil

The Dallas Cowboys Only Think They Have QB Questions - Check Out The Washington Turmoil, Where Young Starter Dwayne Haskins Has Been Benched and The QB Room Turned Upside-Down

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Watch As Seahawks Plan Snacks Harrison Signing

Free-Agent Pro Bowl DT Snacks Harrison Started His Tryout Tour Saying, 'I Wish It Was With The Dallas Cowboys' - But The Seahawks Plan To Sign Him

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 2021 Free Agent Power Rankings: Dak & Who?

We rank the Top 5 Dallas Cowboys NFL free agents for 2021 (as of Week 4) ... Dak and Who?

Matthew Postins

SI Power Plummet: Some Hope In Dallas Cowboys NFL Rank

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-3 after getting literally run over by the Cleveland Browns, but even as they plummet in the SI NFL Power Rankings, there is hope

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Sinking Defense Releases DB Brandon Carr

The Dallas Cowboys Sinking Defense Releases Little-Used DB Brandon Carr

Mike Fisher

Profane Tank Lawrence Rips Cowboys Critics

In a Profanity-Laced Tirade, Tank Lawrence Rips Back at his Dallas Cowboys Critics

Mike Fisher