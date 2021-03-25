HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
BREAKING: Cowboys D-Line Leader To Retire

The Dallas Cowboys have seen the last of stalwart defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford's career
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have seen the last of stalwart defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford's career.

As first reported in January by CowboysSI.com, Crawford, 31, is retiring, a closing of the book of a nine-year career that has seen him serve as a versatile "big daddy'' leader of the Dallas defensive line.

Crawford's 2019 season was ruined by surgeries on both his hips, and last year he managed to accumulate just 14 tackles in 15 games, with two sacks (both recorded in the Week 14 win at Cincinnati). He was clearly not quite himself as he registered no starts while playing less than 20 percent of the snaps.

But through Cowboys ups and downs, he's been a leadership cornerstone and he's generally been Dallas' second-best defensive lineman for most of his career after having been a 2012 third-round pick out of Boise State.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the decision on Thursday in his meeting with the media here at The Star.

Another prominent member of the Dallas Cowboys could be in a similar situation. Linebacker Sean Lee is on-record as considering retirement. McCarthy said the team is in discussions with Lee about his future.

Much has been made of the five-year, $45 million deal Dallas gave Crawford in 2015, which includes an $8 million salary in this final year of the deal. But say this about Crawford, who played tackle or end, who took on any role needed, who played hurt and played well and led at a high level: He worked to earn every dollar. And he’s earned his retirement.




