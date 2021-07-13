Alex Smith Predicts "Huge" Year For Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott and former Washington Football Team signal-caller Alex Smith were immediately - involuntarily - linked forever last season.

The gruesome injury Prescott endured to his right ankle on Oct. 11, Smith had previously dealt with for almost two years. Smith knows all too well what it's like to suffer a potentially career-ending leg injury, as the one he suffered almost forced him to walk away from the game too soon.

Two years after he broke his leg, Smith, now 37 and retired, won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

READ MORE: Cowboys' Playmaker Pleads For Help

Prescott's injury wasn't as serious as Smith's - which almost required amputation - but it was severe enough to put his status in question for the beginning of the 2021 season. Despite Prescott underdoing two surgeries, Smith says he has no doubt the Cowboy will be ready to go this season.

“Dak is, I think, one of the most unique athletes in the NFL – and I really think that from like a freakish perspective,” Smith told USA Today. “He is such a strong, powerful ... such a good athlete. So I really expect him to come back and be rolling. Then you add that on to his fortitude and mental perspective? I think he’s going to have a huge, huge year.”

As for Prescott, he also has faith in his health heading into training camp, which begins in Oxnard, Calif. next week.

READ MORE: Cowboys & Geno Atkins? Source Clears Up Rumors; Scouting D-Linemen

“I’m healthy,” Prescott said in May. “If we had to play a game now, I could go out there and be very successful. Start the game, finish the game and not even worry about the leg.”