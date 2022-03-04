Skip to main content

Amari Cooper a Cowboys Cut? One NFL Team Ready to Sign WR

One team's trash is another team's ... Amari Cooper?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' decision on Amari Cooper is coming, as he is due $20 million that becomes fully guaranteed if he is on this roster on March 21.

Trade him? As CowboysSI.com was first to report, that effort began this week.

Get him to stay in Dallas via a reduced contract? Dallas might like that - but Cooper surely does not, which is why we believe the Cowboys leaked to ESPN the "likely'' result - cutting him.

And while we don't believe any team will give up much in trade, Cooper, at 27 and at the right price, with that four-time Pro Bowl resume, is still an attractive commodity.

How attractive would Amari Cooper look in a Cleveland Browns uniform?

The Athletic is reporting that the Browns have an interest Cooper.

Source: Michael Gallup 'Closing In' on Signing New Cowboys Contract

Will the Cowboys receiving corps be as good without Cooper as it was with him? That seems unlikely - one of the reasons this is all a difficult juggling act.

Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: Jerry Jones to Skip Media Session Due to Medical Issue

The Cowboys have informed us that Jones, 79, will be skipping his usual session due to a "minor medical issue.''

Now, in fairness, the outlet also reports that they are also interested "in a talented group of free agents that includes Chris Godwin, Mike Williams and Allen Robinson." 

So ... they are sort of interested in a lot of top-notch receivers ... and probably want to figure out which one is most affordable.

Meanwhile, affordability is why Cooper could supplant five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry as Cleveland's top dog, as Landry could be a salary-cap casualty with the Browns just as Amari could be in Dallas.

Cooper totaled 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns with the Cowboys during the 2021 campaign, a season that has been deemed subpar by many. And yet ...  those sort of numbers would've easily made him the Browns' top overall producer in the Baker Mayfield-led offense.

