Amari Cooper on His Cowboys Future: 'I Want To Be Here'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - One thing has changed since Amari Cooper last publicly pledged his loyalty to the Dallas Cowboys. His team was on top of the NFL world, and the young perennial Pro Bowler was in line for a new contract that would make him a top-five-paid receiver. 

But one other thing has not changed: In this now-unsure times here inside The Star, Cooper still envisions himself as a "Cowboy for Life.''

"I want to be here,'' Cooper said on Friday, as the 2019 Cowboys prepare to host a Week 17 game against Washington that might be their last.

“I like it here, plain and simple,” said Cooper, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end..“I like my situation on the team. (Dak Prescott) being the quarterback, my teammates, where I live, everything,.”

Cooper’s odd lack of participation at the end of last week’s loss at Philly, he told me, was about “a rotation.” And he said it isn’t his style to demand changes in that regard.

That doesn’t mean he’s not frustrated - “You always want to maximize your opportunities,” Cooper said - and it doesn’t solve questions about what Dallas should pay Cooper ($20 nil APY) or whether there is wisdom in buying time with a tag..

 But the Cowboys want him and Amari Cooper feels the same way. It’s a start.

