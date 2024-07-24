Former Dallas Cowboys WR gets paid while CeeDee Lamb still waits
Today, the Cleveland Browns reached a restructured deal with former Cowboys' wide receiver Amari Cooper, which includes a $5 million raise. Cooper had been holding out for a new contract during minicamps, similar to current Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Amari Cooper was initially set to earn $20 million this year from the contract he signed with the Cowboys. The recent restructuring of his deal ensures that he will be guaranteed half of that amount.
It's painful looking back on the Cowboys decision to trade Amari Cooper for just a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. In his two seasons with the Browns, Cooper has accumulated over 2,400 receiving yards and earned a Pro Bowl appearance.
At this point, you can't help but wonder if the Cowboys would have been better off keeping Amari Cooper rather than extending Michael Gallup (who is no longer on the team) and trading for Brandin Cooks, who is set to make $10 million this year.
There's little value in dwelling on past mistakes, especially when the focus should be on avoiding another potential error—like not extending CeeDee Lamb. They've already been beaten to the punch by other franchises trying to extend their top wide receivers.
The value for CeeDee Lamb has been set, and the Cowboys' choices are clear: either pay him on par with Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, or let him walk. Contracts are only going to increase over time, so there's no point in waiting and potentially franchise tagging a generational talent like Lamb.
