'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Netflix live stream: How to watch online
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders gives an inside look at what it takes to be a member of the iconic Cowboys cheer squad. Netflix dove deep, and created a docu-series on the team which premieres on Thursday, June 20.
Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley created the series with One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. It is the team behind the overwhelmingly successful Cheer and Last Chance U series.
“The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by — especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys,” Whiteley told Netflix. “To their infinite credit, the Cowboys offered unfettered access for the year we filmed the DCC and left us alone. The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture.”
Whiteley added, “No matter how you are feeling, you have to portray a level of joy and happiness that is now part of the job. Your job is to show up and entertain fans, and that doesn’t leave much room for your own personal emotions. You’ve got to put on some makeup and this uniform and become Wonder Woman for a couple of hours.”
The series promises to document "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
Here is how you can tune in to watch the docuseries after its release.
'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Trailer & Viewing Details
Time: 3:00 a.m. ET
Synopsis: Tailor-made uniforms. Thunderous choreography. Icons on and off the field. Meet the dancers and directors behind the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.