'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Netflix season 2 live stream
We are still a few months away from the NFL season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, but Cowboys Nation can still get some entertainment from the team thanks to Netflix.
On Wednesday, June 18, season 2 of the hit Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders dropped on the streaming service.
The docuseries follows the iconic Cowboys Cheerleaders and their journey towards making the team.
Season 1 debuted in the Summer of 2024.
Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley created the series with One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. It is the team behind the overwhelmingly successful Cheer and Last Chance U series.
The series promises to document "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2024–25 season."
Here is how you can tune in to watch the docuseries after its release.
'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Season 2 Trailer & Viewing Details
Date:Wednesday, June 18
Time: 3:00 a.m. ET
Live Stream: Stream 1
Synopsis: Tailor-made uniforms. Thunderous choreography. Icons on and off the field. Meet the dancers and directors behind the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
